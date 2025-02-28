No one does sheer dressing like Jennifer Lopez. Though the diaphanous style only reached ubiquity in recent years, thanks to the likes of Florence Pugh and Kylie Jenner, the Hustlers star has been championing the look since the early 2000s. (Yes, back when it was still exceedingly controversial.)

In her decades-long career, Lopez normalized the see-through style on esteemed red carpets. Remember her most iconic look of all time, aka the green Versace dress she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards? That wasn’t the only time she rocked a pop culture-altering translucent number. At the 2001 Oscars, for example, she freed the nip on the carpet, making her one of the first to ever do so.

While those looks are practically inducted into fashion’s Hall of Fame, there is one other sheer Lopez look worth revisiting — and it’s what she wore to the 2012 Academy Awards.

J.Lo’s Sparkly Gown

Lopez brought the glam to the 84th Oscars, wearing a fitted gown with a quasi-mermaid silhouette. Designed by Zuhair Murad, the dress featured a deep plunging neckline. It also featured long sleeves with cutouts on the shoulders, evocative of peekaboo sleeve details in the 2010s. The custom-made dress was utterly see-through save for its intricate white striped beading.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage/Getty Images

The dress was so sheer, in fact, that when she presented an award on stage with Cameron Diaz, viewers assumed she had a “nip slip.” Her stylist, Mariel Haenn, had to address the purported wardrobe malfunction, telling Entertainment Weekly that there were actually built-in cups. (The whole debacle proves how far society has come in embracing nip-baring styles.)

Frank Trapper/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

To mimic the sparkle of her dress, she kept herself frosted with diamond earrings and rings and clutched a pearlescent minaudière.

The Sheer Dress Is Her Oscars MO

Lopez can’t resist a sheer dress on the Oscars red carpet. In 2001, the Hollywood ingenue wore her most controversial diaphanous look. Her dress, from Chanel Haute Couture, featured a voluminous metallic champagne skirt and a completely transparent one-shoulder top.

Vinnie Zuffante/Archive Photos/Getty Images

Years later, in 2015, she wore another see-through number. This time, it was a rose gold ball gown with a massive plunging neckline and sparkly embellishments.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Sheer brilliance.