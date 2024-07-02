Katy Perry is the epitome of high risk, high reward — sartorially speaking, that is. Since her Paris Couture Week runway debut in a cut-out naked dress two weeks ago, the “Roar” singer has been rocking fashion’s most controversial trends. Thus far, she’s leaned into the “mob wife” aesthetic in a fur coat with nothing underneath and revived Y2K’s divisive whale tail, among other saucy wardrobe choices.

On Friday, June 28, Perry continued her streak of rocking divisive trends. While in New York, the American Idol judge made a convincing case for the viral “toe ring shoes.”

Katy’s Sculptural Masterpiece

Over the weekend, the “Teenage Dream” singer wore a sculptural dress from Sportmax that looked like it belonged in a museum. The strapless creation featured a cinched waist and origami-like folding that framed Perry’s décolletage. Balancing out the drama, the number added a playful touch with velcro details on each side.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Accentuating her statement neckline, the singer kept her accessories to a minimum with pearlescent earrings and reflective gold sunglasses. She leaned into the same effortless ethos with her beauty look. Her hair was sleek and straight, for example, while her lips and cheeks had touches of pink.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

Her Divisive Footwear

It was her choice of footwear, however, that ultimately sent her outfit into high fashion territory. She wore fitted knee-high boots in white nappa leather. Also from Sportmax, the shoes had a glaring feature: they fully exposed her toes and featured a built-in toe ring.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The “toe ring shoe” gained notoriety since Kylie Jenner rocked the style last September. These days, the toe-flaunting shoe’s fanbase has grown to include Emily Ratajkowski and Ayo Edebiri.

Perry is the latest fashion darling to gravitate to the style — and she likely won’t be the last.

Yes, You Can Shop Her Look

For those who wish to follow in her digit-baring footsteps, her entire Sportmax look is shoppable — and on sale. The dress’ price dropped from its OG $1,450 tag to $1,015.

Meanwhile, the shoes are also discounted from the initial $1,290 price tag, but they will set you back $900.

Perry is on a sartorial roll.