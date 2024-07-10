It’s been nearly two years since Kendall Jenner went out in Los Angeles sans pants and inadvertently ignited fashion’s pantsless revolution, AKA Hollywood’s Great Undressing. Since then, A-listers like Beyoncé, Hailey Bieber, and Sydney Sweeney deemed bottoms unnecessary, rocking their spins on the no-pants style.

Jenner’s casual LA stroll had another sartorial byproduct; By wearing underwear as bottoms, she almost singlehandedly thrust the lingerie item into the spotlight. Intimates were no longer, well, intimate. Undies also got the designer treatment. Fashion’s beloved brands bedazzled them, covered them in sequins, and started selling them for eye-watering amounts.

On Monday, July 8, the tequila entrepreneur returned to her love of the exposed undies look and stripped to her skivvies. This time, however, she deviated from the logo-clad pairs dominating the style space. Instead, she highlighted the humble cotton panty and made it look so chic.

Kendall’s Undies-Only ’Fit

Early this week, the supermodel took to Instagram Stories to share her latest co-ords. Ever the risqué dresser, Jenner wore nothing but a sleepwear set. On top, she wore a fitted pale blue crop with spaghetti straps. It even had a subtle coquettecore detail: a white rosette.

It was her bottoms — or lack thereof — that stole the show. Instead of pants, she wore nothing but skivvies in the same pale color. Like the matching top, it featured a white rosette and a contrasting white trim.

Instagram/kendalljenner

Jenner’s outfit, if you can call it that, felt utterly fresh, especially against the sea of flashy, logo-clad designer lingerie A-listers love. (Her sister Kim Kardashian, for example, famously owns a monogrammed Gucci thong worth $58,000.) In comparison, the 818 Tequila founder’s wardrobe choice was simple and nondescript.

Her Striped Loungewear

Later, Jenner wore shorts over her comfy lingerie. Her choice of bottoms was equally cozy. She chose a striped drawstring pair in the same blue-and-white color palette. It was the stuff of homey loungewear dreams.

Perhaps the humble cotton panty will *finally* have its moment.