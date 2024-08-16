Back-to-school season may be approaching, but summer isn’t over yet. And if you have getaways coming up, Kylie Jenner’s vacation wardrobe could be a great source for your beachside moodboard. She’s rocked every look imaginable, from slinky string bikinis to more elevated pieces including bubble skirts, plunging LBDs, and backless catsuits.

On Thursday, Aug. 15, the Kylie Cosmetics mogul added another pin-worthy ensemble to her series of style hits — and it involved a see-through crochet bikini, to boot.

Kylie’s All-White Ensemble

Crochet bikinis were all the rage last summer, with everyone from Dua Lipa to Sydney Sweeney rocking the knitted style. Jenner just revived the style with a quiet luxury update. Instead of donning a Hello Kitty set à la Lipa, she went the sophisticated route with an all-white number — on a yacht, no less.

Jenner’s bikini top of choice was a halter bra with a thin strap looped around her neck. Aside from being see-through, the holey piece boasted another daring detail: a plunging neckline. For a luxe, resort wear vibe, she paired the white swimsuit with a billowy skirt slung low on her hips.

Her Carrie Bradshaw Homage

Jenner never sacrifices style when she’s on vacation. In fact, her latest off-duty looks are arguably chicer than her on-duty ones, especially since her looks are reminiscent of another style icon: Carrie Bradshaw. Last month, for example, while vacationing in Venice, Jenner wore a catsuit with capri-length pants. The trending hem length was a favorite of the SATC protagonist.

The Sprinter founder’s recent ivory wardrobe choice was even more Carrie-coded. Apart from her top and skirt, one seemingly innocuous accessory was also present — a cream belt. The item, typically worn to help pull up bottoms, was looped around her bare waist and served no practical purpose whatsoever.

The nonfunctional belt is an infamous Carrie styling trick. The fictional columnist wore it in the fourth season of the show and, to this day, it’s still considered one of her most chaotic looks of all time.

Screenshot via HBO

Jenner isn’t the first to revive it, nor will she be the last. Some style savants are also taking to the useless belt look. Just yesterday, for example, Julia Fox belted her panties — not a belt loop in sight. Gear up, folks. We’ll likely see more faux-belted looks soon enough.