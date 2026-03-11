Kylie Jenner is a style chameleon. She’s the epitome of glamour during awards show red carpets, frosting her gowns with lots of diamonds. On the opposite end of the spectrum, she loves the understated route, wearing basics from her ready-to-wear label, Khy, or matching gym sets. And occasionally, she goes avant-garde, especially during Paris Couture Week. Who can forget the lion head Schiaparelli gown that broke the internet?

On Wednesday, March 11, she expanded her style repertoire when she posed on the cover of Vanity Fair’s Spring 2026 issue in one of her edgiest looks of all time.

Kylie’s Bra-Forward Look

On the cover, photographed by Mert Alas, the reality TV star wore one of today’s most daring trends: the bra-as-top. While she’s no stranger to the lingerie-forward look (peep her maximalist leopard print brassiere and trendy butter yellow garment), she went the more minimalist route this time, in a silken black bra with a tiny scallop trim.

Her bottoms, meanwhile, evoked the horse girl ethos her big sis Kendall is a fan of. She wore Hermès khaki pants cinched by a black Balenciaga belt with the iconic “B” buckle. To complete the equestrian-esque look, she wore inky knee-high riding boots, also from Hermès, a vintage watch by Cartier, and shoulder-dangling statement earrings from David Webb.

The edgiest part of her look was courtesy of her makeup, particularly her bleached brows. Makeup artist Ariel Tejada highlighted her bold eyebrows with a blurred matte lip, saturated blush, and mascara — all using Kylie Cosmetics, of course.

She Served High-Fashion

Inside the issue, Jenner wore even more high-fashion looks with a risqué twist. In one dramatic photo, the beauty mogul was mid-strut wearing a black Chanel cape tied in a long ribbon down front — and nothing else. White pointed-toe pumps (two of this season’s biggest shoes trends) and a Chanel brooch, affixed on the bow, completed the look.

Another photo featured Jenner lying on a bed in a voluminous, nylon-like fir green gown with ruffles and puffed sleeves. It was styled with a massive chain necklace with a pearl-accented pendant, both designed by Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent.

Despite it being a feature on her, Kylie managed to share the spotlight with one of her sisters — or, more accurately, one of her sisters’ brands. In another layout, she stripped to nothing but sheer black tights from Saint Laurent and a thong from SKIMS, Kim Kardashian’s label.

All slays.