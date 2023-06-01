If we, as a society, have learned anything from watching two seasons of The White Lotus, it’s that A) Jennifer Coolidge is a comedic gem for all generations, and B) “stealth wealth” is overrated. The hit series gave us a slew of maximalist fashion icons, like Daphne Sullivan, Portia (last name unknown), and the legend herself, Tanya McQuoid-Hunt — all of whom served look after whimsical look.

A welcome contrast to the “quiet luxury” movement, vibrant color, flamboyant prints, excess glimmer, and not-so-subtle tropical influence played a role in each of these characters’ on-screen wardrobes. So when accessory brand Kurt Geiger announced a beachy collab with interior designer Matthew Williamson — one featuring all of the aforementioned details — the HBO show was the first thing that came to my mind.

Usually known for its handbags and footwear, Kurt Geiger has expanded its offerings to release a complete line of poolside necessities. The collection includes everything a wealthy socialite would need for a week-long stay at a luxury resort in Europe: eye-grabbing staples, like tasseled sarongs and espadrille sandals, rattan beach bags, dramatic hats, and, of course, statement swimwear.

Splashed with Williamson’s trademark print-play, the suits themselves feel so authentically White Lotus, they could very well make an appearance in Season 3. With styles ranging from spicy string bikinis all the way to full-coverage one-pieces, there’s a style for either end of the swimsuit scale.

Each design (revealing or otherwise) comes with a bit of jewelry built right into the fabric. Like the statement-making bags the brand was built on, each suit is accented with Kurt Geiger’s famed emblem: a rhinestone-encrusted, metallic bird’s head in varying degrees of rainbow.

Though the brand hasn’t been seen on White Lotus yet, it’s got plenty of *actual* wealthy socialite supporters. Camila Cabello and Lily Collins have both worn its ankle-strap Shoreditch Platform Court pumps (which are 40% off right now, FYI). Madelyn Cline, on the other hand, has been seen in the brand’s classic, pointed-toe Belgravia heels.

These pieces and more are available to shop on kurtgeiger.com and on the Bloomingdale’s website — plus, six pop-up shops in Bloomingdale’s stores across the country.