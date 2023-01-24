Making her debut as the new Love Island host from South Africa, the reaction was unanimous. “Is Maya Jama allowed to win?” asked one fan, while another echoed: “Just give Maya Jama the 50k now.” And it is hard to argue with the facts. In the first episode alone, the 28-year-old wowed viewers with not one, but three, show-stopping outfits. And truth be told, we should have known to expect bombshell ‘fits. Long before Love Island began, Jama cultivated a niche wardrobe with her stylists Rhea Francois and Georgia Medley. Recall that exquisite beige-on-beige look and her black strapless dress from the Fashion Awards in December 2022, though there’s plenty more fashion fabulousness where that came from.
Born and raised in Bristol to a Somali father and a Swedish mother, Jama is the first person of colour to host the reality TV show. “Growing up, I never saw an East African woman host a show, and no Black or mixed-race woman hosts such a big primetime TV show, other than June Sarpong. This is definitely a big moment for all of us in that sense, and I hope it just opens way more doors for other people from similar backgrounds and cultures as myself,” Jama told BritishVogue.
While the Islanders don sparkly bikinis in the South African villa, the presenter isn’t holding back with her slow-mo moments. (And the Instagram account dedicated to her is @mayajama_closet, by the way.) If, like me, you’re obsessed with Jama’s Love Island looks and hope to get your hands on them, here are all the outfits she’s worn on Love Island so far. Enjoy!