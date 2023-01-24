You know you have reached peak level of fame when there are whole Instagram accounts dedicated to charting fashion moments. Consider, if you will, the Sex & The City (and, ofc, And Just Like That) cast, the endless deepdives into Meghan Markle or Kate Middleton’s sartorial choices, or even that fleeting but bright celebration of Connell’s chain. Well, there’s a new star in town: Maya Jama’s Love Island wardrobe.

Making her debut as the new Love Island host from South Africa, the reaction was unanimous. “Is Maya Jama allowed to win?” asked one fan, while another echoed: “Just give Maya Jama the 50k now.” And it is hard to argue with the facts. In the first episode alone, the 28-year-old wowed viewers with not one, but three, show-stopping outfits. And truth be told, we should have known to expect bombshell ‘fits. Long before Love Island began, Jama cultivated a niche wardrobe with her stylists Rhea Francois and Georgia Medley. Recall that exquisite beige-on-beige look and her black strapless dress from the Fashion Awards in December 2022, though there’s plenty more fashion fabulousness where that came from.

Born and raised in Bristol to a Somali father and a Swedish mother, Jama is the first person of colour to host the reality TV show. “Growing up, I never saw an East African woman host a show, and no Black or mixed-race woman hosts such a big primetime TV show, other than June Sarpong. This is definitely a big moment for all of us in that sense, and I hope it just opens way more doors for other people from similar backgrounds and cultures as myself,” Jama told British Vogue.

While the Islanders don sparkly bikinis in the South African villa, the presenter isn’t holding back with her slow-mo moments. (And the Instagram account dedicated to her is @mayajama_closet, by the way.) If, like me, you’re obsessed with Jama’s Love Island looks and hope to get your hands on them, here are all the outfits she’s worn on Love Island so far. Enjoy!

The Celestial Jumpsuit Setting the tone for what was to come was Maya Jama’s starry jumpsuit. Pursed upon a pink velvet mechanical bull, the presenter wore a bodycon jumpsuit in blue and silver that was quite literally out of the world. Covered in celestial elements, the hand embroidered and beaded outfit is from London-based designer Clio Peppiatt and costs a whopping £2,850. You can find it here.

The Pink On Pink Look ITV2 For the promo shots of the new season, Jama stunned in a pink cut-out corset paired with a mini skirt in the same bubblegum shade. The soft crinkled fabric and cleavage baring neckline added a hint of drama to an otherwise effortless look. The co-ord set is from womenswear brand Paola and costs £89 for the individual separates. Add it to your cart here.

The Red Knit Look Jama was a vision in red as she stepped out of the helicopter to enter the villa for the very first time in a knitted halter crop top and matching cut-out mini skirt. Snug and sultry, perfect for the sunny South African beaches, Jama’s co-ord set sent Twitter into a flurry. Created by London-based knitwear designer Crolage, the outfit costs £200 and you can find it right here.

The Green Ombré Dress Of course, Jama switched up her look on the walk from the helicopter to the pool side of the villa, opting for an elegant green slip dress. Straight out of Roberto Cavalli’s Resort 2023 collection, the green and blue tie dye halter gown with a mermaid ruffle at the hem is a showstopper like no other. While the piece is unavailable on the luxury brand’s website, a similar gown in leopard print costs £1,350 and you can find it here.

The Dress That Ruffles Feathers ITV2 Finally, when it was time to introduce us to the contestants, Jama stepped out in yet another gorgeous outfit: a bold blue maxi dress covered with orchids and topped with dramatic ruffle sleeves. The dress is created by British clothing brand Rat & Boa and costs £225. Get one for yourself while it’s in stock here.

The Black Bombshell Dress Apologies to Love Island bombshell Tom Clare, but all attention was on Jama in this dramatic cutout dress as she introduced him in the final segment of the first episode. The presenter’s minimal halter neck gown is designed by Lebanese brand Mônot and costs £1,576. You can also find it at a discount for £787.50 here.