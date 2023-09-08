Megan Thee Stallion Teased New Music In A Sexy, See-Through Jumpsuit

Whether she’s dazzling on the red carpet or rapping in a music video, Megan Thee Stallion loves a sheer ‘fit. And we all love her for it. Case in point: she just dropped yet another skin-baring look on main that proves hot girl summer is far from over.

On Thursday, Sept. 7, the “Savage” rapper rocked a see-through jumpsuit that looked more webbed than mesh — and decidedly tricky to get into. The vivid green number featured a plunging neckline, and the wide weave fully exposed the brown triangle bikini she was wearing underneath. If the look is familiar, it’s because Megan has a particular affinity for this type of netted style. In fact, she wore a similar piece in her “SG” music video in 2021, which she worked on with DJ Snake, Ozuna, and Blackpink’s Lisa.

Fittingly, she wore this green ensemble for another collab, a new song called “Bongos” with Cardi B. For the single’s promo material, they even coordinated their mesh looks. Cardi wore a pink version of her barely-there suit to Megan’s green.

Embracing their coordinating colors, Megan rocked hot pink accessories, including a massive bangle, oversized earrings, a plethora of rings, and feathered heels. Meanwhile, Cardi accessorized similarly in green.

As promised by the promo material, the music video itself was laden with coordinated and extremely saucy beachside ‘fits. The song, which dropped on Friday, Sept. 8, featured a plethora of swimsuit styles deemed ubiquitous this summer, including cheeky thong bottoms, massive cut-outs, and, of course, Barbiecore pink.

A coordinated slay.