Among all the style icons at the 2022 Met Gala (Olivia Rodrigo! Kendall Jenner! Hailey Bieber!), actress and model Cara Delevingne stood out with her dark red Dior Haute Couture suit — the blazer of which she removed to reveal a mostly naked torso, complete with gold body paint, nipple stickers, and plenty of body chains.

Over on TikTok, Delevingne explained that her glittering, metallic look focused on the gilded and golden aspect of the Gilded Age Met Gala theme. She also commented on her chest reveal, noting that she still has to hide her nipples, apparently (her words, not mine).

While the entire look was quite literally golden, the body chains stole the show. And they weren’t the only ones on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art that night. Cardi B and Emily Ratajkowski also both wore chain-heavy looks, proving just how sultry and impactful the accessory can be.

Since Cardi B’s body chain gown and Delevingne’s bare torso might be a little much for everyday, you can try the trend on a smaller scale with ready-to-wear body chains that can be worn over casual fashion pieces. Think: a delicate chain or two over a midriff-baring top and jeans for a Y2K-inspired look.

Here are a few editor-approved body chains you’ll want to snag before they sell out. Whether worn around the neck and chest or around the waist and hips, these body chains make for some stunningly unexpected accessories.

Featuring Oma The Label’s popular Cuban link chain, this accessory can be worn over your favorite crop top or bikini for added style. Not only is it eye catching, but the unique silhouette-like shape will accentuate your figure in all the right places.

Perfect for dressing up a swimsuit at a resort, this water-resistant handmade silver body chain extends down the torso and is topped off with a diamond-shaped zirconia stone. Plus, it can be adjusted for a loose or tight fit for more wearability.

As much of a statement piece as Delevingne’s entire outfit, this body chain features a layered choker design and dimensional beaded detailing. This is also a more versatile option, as the upper part of this body chain will still peek out beneath a longer top or dress.

While you’re channeling those Met Gala vibes, take a cue from Olivia Rodrigo’s butterfly accessories and snag this silver metal body chain. Made in Italy and boasting a thick nickel construction, it’ll look equal parts youthful and edgy over a crop top or mesh shirt this summer.

Show off your curves with this body chain, made to accentuate the hips and waist with its cascading effect. With a size-adjusting lock at the waist, it can be worn on the beach, during a night-out, or in the bedroom over a sultry lingerie set.

Body chains like this one can be extremely versatile: It can be worn as a necklace, bracelet, or around the waist, simply by adjusting the chain to the desired length and shape. And while it’s priced as an investment piece, the 14K gold material and versatility will ensure this delicate chain withstands the test of time.

While not technically a body chain, this hair chain is also a summer fashion must-have. Whether you’re headed to a music festival this summer or are just going for some fantasy-genre princess vibes, clip in this pink hair jewel and you’re all set. The best part? It’s only $8.

