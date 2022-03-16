Beauty Detail

Miss Fame On The One ’90s Beauty Trend They're Sticking With

The makeup artist and drag queen shares their skin care secrets.

By Danielle Sinay
In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can’t live without. Here, makeup artist and drag queen Miss Fame tells Bustle about how they give back to their skin and what inspired their foray into clean beauty.

Miss Fame’s skin care regimen is a foundational part of their self-care rituals — and it’s also an opportunity to revitalize their complexion after spending hours in drag. “I make time for myself so I can feel human again because the work I do is superhuman,” the makeup artist and drag queen tells Bustle. “When I take [everything] off, I need to give back to my skin. Wearing a wig cap and facelift tapes that pull the hair out cause a lot of inflammation — even blisters on my hairline.”

The 37-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race alum has been wearing makeup for 18 years and describes it as a long journey of combatting oily, acne-prone, and inflammatory skin. It’s partially what led to their beauty brand’s collaboration with skin care line 27 Rosiers. “In order to have beautiful makeup, you need to start with the skin,” they tell Bustle. “That’s why our brand collab was so significant — we launched this incredible hybrid product where the science of skin care benefits and the power of pigmentation collide.” Miss Fame refers to their joint venture, a trio of illuminators called Extra/Ordinaire, as “a celebration of the skin,” because it hydrates and smooths the surface like a skin care product while delivering makeup’s luminescent shine.

Extra/Ordinaire couldn’t have come at a better time, as mainstream interest in both science-backed skin care and dramatic glam has grown. Miss Fame points to RuPaul’s Drag Race as a pivotal influence on the resurgence of colorful makeup — but also the more recent Euphoria fandom. “These characters are going to school in full camp gear,” they say. “Kids are wanting to turn looks.” Despite the boom of Euphoria-inspired bold eyeliner and face gems, Miss Fame reveals they have never followed trends. “I stick to what works for my face — the ’90s supermodel aesthetic.”

Miss Fame adds that giving back to their skin encompasses more than topical products. “I have to feed my body in a healthy way so that I feel good when I wake up,” they say. They also often take breaks from social media, spend time with their husband and dogs, go on walks, and swim in the local Zurich lakes near their home, to name a few self-care examples. “It’s really that basic,” they tell Bustle. “You need to drink water and rest, and make sure that when you’re done with the day, you double cleanse.”

Below, Miss Fame shares the beauty products that keep their complexion glowing both on and off the stage.

Their Must-Have Face Mask

“I’ve been using Masque Vivant by Biologique Recherche every night for the last four years. It’s been really good for me because it’s a yeast-based formula, so it’s great for my acne-prone skin.”

Their Cleansing Staple

“The 27 Rosiers gel cleanser is a staple. I double cleanse with this. It’s a clean [formula], it’s refreshing, and the ingredients are straightforward. It’s also anti-inflammatory.”

Their Longtime Lip Salve

“I've used Papaw ointment on my lips forever — since I worked underneath Pat McGrath backstage. This is what I’m using to hydrate my lips.”

Their Essential Exfoliant

“Some nights, I’ll do an acid treatment if I need that kind of exfoliation, which is a bit more extreme with my skin type. I use P50 by Biologique Recherche, which gives me a really thorough exfoliation.”

Their Everyday Lipstick

“Flash of Flesh is my signature fashion nude. I really wanted people to feel empowered about it and also sexy with the products. They’re shaped like little vibrators — so it’s like a sex toy, but it’s got this magnetic closure and it’s cool to the touch.”

Their MVP Face Powder

“For powder, I’m using the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in shade two. The texture on this is perfect for getting rid of shine and not looking cakey throughout the day.”

Their Go-To Glam

“Extra/Ordinaire is one product you can use over the lids, brow, and cheek, on the cupid’s bow, or on the arms and legs. It is a water-based formula, so it absorbs quickly into the skin. But it gives you that simple and effective punch to walk out the house if you don’t have foundation on and still feel like you’ve done something major while you’re really taking care of the skin.”

Their Favorite Fragrance

“For a fragrance, my go-to for all seasons is Mutiny by Maison Margiela. I wear it every day and women are always like, ‘God, that smells good.’ I think it’s unisex, but it’s just so good.”