Miss Fame On The One ’90s Beauty Trend They're Sticking With

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can’t live without. Here, makeup artist and drag queen Miss Fame tells Bustle about how they give back to their skin and what inspired their foray into clean beauty.

Miss Fame’s skin care regimen is a foundational part of their self-care rituals — and it’s also an opportunity to revitalize their complexion after spending hours in drag. “I make time for myself so I can feel human again because the work I do is superhuman,” the makeup artist and drag queen tells Bustle. “When I take [everything] off, I need to give back to my skin. Wearing a wig cap and facelift tapes that pull the hair out cause a lot of inflammation — even blisters on my hairline.”

The 37-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race alum has been wearing makeup for 18 years and describes it as a long journey of combatting oily, acne-prone, and inflammatory skin. It’s partially what led to their beauty brand’s collaboration with skin care line 27 Rosiers. “In order to have beautiful makeup, you need to start with the skin,” they tell Bustle. “That’s why our brand collab was so significant — we launched this incredible hybrid product where the science of skin care benefits and the power of pigmentation collide.” Miss Fame refers to their joint venture, a trio of illuminators called Extra/Ordinaire, as “a celebration of the skin,” because it hydrates and smooths the surface like a skin care product while delivering makeup’s luminescent shine.

Their Must-Have Face Mask Biologique Recherche Masque Vivant Rescue Spa $75 See On Rescue Spa “I’ve been using Masque Vivant by Biologique Recherche every night for the last four years. It’s been really good for me because it’s a yeast-based formula, so it’s great for my acne-prone skin.”

Their Cleansing Staple 27 Rosiers Fight Grime VERISHOP $39 See On VERISHOP “The 27 Rosiers gel cleanser is a staple. I double cleanse with this. It’s a clean [formula], it’s refreshing, and the ingredients are straightforward. It’s also anti-inflammatory.”

Their Longtime Lip Salve Lucaw Papaw Ointment Amazon $9.95 See On Amazon “I've used Papaw ointment on my lips forever — since I worked underneath Pat McGrath backstage. This is what I’m using to hydrate my lips.”

Their Essential Exfoliant Biologique Recherche Lotion P50 Aida Bicaj $106 See On Aida Bicaj “Some nights, I’ll do an acid treatment if I need that kind of exfoliation, which is a bit more extreme with my skin type. I use P50 by Biologique Recherche, which gives me a really thorough exfoliation.”

Their Everyday Lipstick Flash of Flesh Lipstick Miss Fame Beauty $19 See On Miss Fame Beauty “Flash of Flesh is my signature fashion nude. I really wanted people to feel empowered about it and also sexy with the products. They’re shaped like little vibrators — so it’s like a sex toy, but it’s got this magnetic closure and it’s cool to the touch.”

Their MVP Face Powder Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder Sephora $45 See On Sephora “For powder, I’m using the Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish Setting Powder in shade two. The texture on this is perfect for getting rid of shine and not looking cakey throughout the day.”

Their Go-To Glam Extra/Ordinaire Skin Illuminator 27 Rosiers $32 See On 27 Rosiers “Extra/Ordinaire is one product you can use over the lids, brow, and cheek, on the cupid’s bow, or on the arms and legs. It is a water-based formula, so it absorbs quickly into the skin. But it gives you that simple and effective punch to walk out the house if you don’t have foundation on and still feel like you’ve done something major while you’re really taking care of the skin.”