Miss Fame On The One ’90s Beauty Trend They're Sticking With

In Bustle’s Beauty Detail, we dive into the beauty bags of our favorite talents for intel on the rituals that keep them glowing and the MVPs (most valuable products) they can’t live without. Here, makeup artist and drag queen Miss Fame tells Bustle about how they give back to their skin and what inspired their foray into clean beauty.
Miss Fame’s skin care regimen is a foundational part of their self-care rituals — and it’s also an opportunity to revitalize their complexion after spending hours in drag. “I make time for myself so I can feel human again because the work I do is superhuman,” the makeup artist and drag queen tells Bustle. “When I take [everything] off, I need to give back to my skin. Wearing a wig cap and facelift tapes that pull the hair out cause a lot of inflammation — even blisters on my hairline.”
The 37-year-old RuPaul’s Drag Race alum has been wearing makeup for 18 years and describes it as a long journey of combatting oily, acne-prone, and inflammatory skin. It’s partially what led to theirbeauty brand’s collaboration with skin care line 27 Rosiers. “In order to have beautiful makeup, you need to start with the skin,” they tell Bustle. “That’s why our brand collab was so significant — we launched this incredible hybrid product where the science of skin care benefits and the power of pigmentation collide.” Miss Fame refers to their joint venture, a trio of illuminators called Extra/Ordinaire, as “a celebration of the skin,” because it hydrates and smooths the surface like a skin care product while delivering makeup’s luminescent shine.