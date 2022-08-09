If you’ve been looking for an excuse to switch up your hair color, then let the start of a new season be what nudges you toward the salon. While the spring and summer have been all about bright, sun-kissed strands and fun, funky colors — like pastel pinks and bright ’90s blonde— experts are expecting a transition into cozier tones and warmer shades come fall. For the full breakdown, Bustle called on a handful of hairstylists and colorists for the fall 2022 hair color trends that you’ll be seeing all over your social media feed and IRL.

To share a couple of spoilers: Bicoastal hairstylist and colorist Juliana Ohlmeyer of Bassia Bassia salon says to keep an eye out for low-maintenance blonde-brown mashups that lean more toward natural hair colors — think the teddy bear “bronde” shades seen on celebs like Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid, and Ciara. Oh, and platinum blonde à la Pam Anderson isn’t on its way out just yet.

Before you start creating your autumn mood board, keep scrolling for more intel on the buzziest fall 2022 hair color trends that may just inspire you to make an appointment with your colorist.

1. Smoked Chestnut

Lorena M. Valdes, a colorist at Maxine Salon in Chicago, says this rich yet muted brown will be top-of-list for the cooler, autumn season. “It’s a perfect step into fall,” she says. Pro tip, courtesy of Valdes: “I would recommend getting an all-over color and adding a gloss to maintain a shiny neutral brown.”

2. Cozy Blonde

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis Entertainment/Getty Images

For fall, Ohlmeyer says she expects blondes to give into the urge to add more depth and natural shades to their strands to up the ante on the coziness. Deep glosses and some lowlights get the job done, she notes. “These create depth and allow the blonde to still pop where it needs to and open the door to the seasonal transition.” This warmer, lower-maintenance blonde will offer your hair a welcomed break after a summer spent under the sun and diving in and out of chlorinated pools.

3. Warm Red-Brown

Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho / Contributor/Getty Images

If you hopped onboard the copper hair color trend, then beauty expert Arianna Blean says this mahogany-esque tone is the perfect shade to take it into the cooler months. Celebrity hairstylist Mia Santiago agrees that autumn is all about toasty coppery browns. “It’s time to tone down the summer highlights with tones of the fall,” Santiago says.

4. Platinum Blonde

Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

While you’re guaranteed to spot plenty of warmed-up blondes this autumn, Ohlmeyer also expects to see the ’90s-era icy platinum blonde trend carry through to fall. After all, she notes, cool strands make for a totally eye-catching contrast against the rich jewel- and earth-toned fashions that tend to dominate the season.

5. Deep Brunette

Rodrigo Varela/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Rich, dramatic brunette — that even creeps into blue- or purple-tinted raven — will take over the fall season, according to cosmetologist and celebrity hairstylist Sunnie Brook. “These rich almost velvet-like colors will be a strong elegant statement and ultra-high on shine.” To maximize shine when styling, Brook says to use a boar bristle brush on mid-lengths to ends.

6. Golden Blonde

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

For those looking to welcome a new season without completely overhauling their look, celebrity hairstylist Kylee Heath says you can simply add warmer, richer tones. “Having color with some warmth is a fun way to nod to the fall without going too dark,” Heath explains. Ohlmeyer agrees, noting you’ll see plenty of blondes playing with golden tones that flirt with copper or strawberry. “It’ll highlight their sun-kissed skin but help the hair look a little healthier and cared for after these summer months,” she notes.

7. Carnelian Copper

David M. Benett/WireImage/Getty Images

If you want to take the red tones a step further, Valdes says you can opt for a vibrant copper — a true fall classic. And, according to Ohlmeyer, reds and coppers will be getting even more bold and bright. Make the look your own with all-over color, highlights, or balayage, Valdes adds.

8. French Girl Brunette

For brunettes looking for a fall change, Ohlmeyer says to keep an eye out for barely-there “sprinkles” of bronze highlights that meld the lightness of summer with that moody fall feeling. She predicts low-key super elegant kisses of color that give dimension and all the chic vibes of French girl beauty.