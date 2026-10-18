Any fashion show attendee can confirm that runways are mesmerizing. The sets are elaborate; the energy is electric and palpable, especially once the music starts; and the clothes are pure art. The secret sauce? The model. Even the most unrealistic, OTT look suddenly seems incredibly chic when it comes down the catwalk with a bold power strut. But the real plot twist: Models look even cooler when they’re not on duty.

Whether they’re leaving a show, racing to a go-see, or grabbing a coffee, models have a unique superpower of looking absolutely effortless — so much so that a classic T-shirt and jeans combo suddenly seems cool enough to land on your Pinterest board. Their outfits hit that elusive fashion sweet spot: totally low-maintenance yet put together; slightly edgy but on-trend; and there’s always that one statement piece that sparks an immediate urge to buy. No wonder some of them were scouted right off the streets.

Thankfully, you don’t need to be Bella Hadid — or have her thousand-dollar designer budget — to pull off the model off-duty aesthetic. You can channel that je ne sais quoi with just a few magic touches. To help narrow down the options, Bustle staffers shared what they’re shopping this fall to give even the most basic ‘fits that high-end, Hadid-ish energy. Add these to your cart, stat — they’re already in ours.

I always get compliments when I layer my chunky gold necklace over a black crew-neck or mock-neck top — including from a few people who have asked if it was Gucci! The truth: I bought it for less than $30 over a decade ago. It's finally starting to tarnish, so I'm looking at this Mango necklace as a replacement. — Hannah Orenstein, deputy editor of lifestyle and wellness

There’s been a three-quarter-sleeve boatneck top epidemic, and I’ve been afflicted. I’m not sure who started it, but it’s the only silhouette I’m seeing on the cool girls on my FYP. I recently bought two from Los Angeles Apparel, and they've quickly become my favorite shirts in my closet. They go with everything, can be dressed up or down, and somehow make you look both elegant and effortless. I’ll be buying them in more colors... and probably living in them all season long. — Rachel Lapidos, deputy beauty editor

Fall’s coat trends are for the girlies who exude main character energy. And this chocolate brown fringed suede jacket from 7 For All Mankind is a generous serving of OTT style. (Suede is one of the biggest coat trends this fall and fringe will be everywhere through next year, if recent runways are any indication.) Throw this on over anything — a slip dress for date night or jeans for a coffee run and everyone will think you’re keeping up with fashion week. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

If you’re looking for the next It-girl brand, this is the one. I love everything about Facon Jacmin, especially its layered skirts and denim. Each piece feels effortlessly cool, giving you that put-together-without-trying-too-hard look that always feels fresh. I’d style the layered jeans with a sporty track bomber and a pair of animal-print heels, mixing contrasting aesthetics while tapping into multiple trends at once. It’s the kind of look that feels unexpected, but still incredibly easy to wear. — Ashirah Curry, associate market editor

I’m obsessed with animal prints this season — and so are the biggest It girls. While I don’t discriminate (leopards, tigers, snakeskin, I love them all!), zebra feels particularly buzzy, already cosigned by Anne Hathaway and Hailey Bieber. To give your look the fashion girl treatment, microdose on the trend with a patterned accessory. These pointed-toe wedges from Steve Madden, which come extra discounted at DSW, feel especially eye-catching. — A.L.

I'm a peak millennial, which makes leggings basically an essential part of my weekend uniform. Gen Z may be over them, but you know who’s not? A post-Pilates Kendall Jenner and an errand-running Hailey Bieber — that’s who. The trick to making them seem more like a vibe is the color. Both models have recently been spotted wearing brown versions, so they seem more high-end and intentional. Vuori’s new FormRefined pair in French Roast hits that sweet spot, especially with its seamless, smooth finish. I’d layer them with an oversized vintage graphic sweatshirt, chunky white crew socks, and retro sneakers to fully lock in that off-duty aesthetic. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

I pray at the church of Levi’s jeans. To me, no other denim brand compares — especially when it comes to how they look on your butt. Peep any street style pic, and that celeb or model is probably wearing some sort of Levi’s silhouette. You can mine vintage stores for a perfectly worn-in pair, or shop the reintroduced 501s in a ’90s silhouette — which, thank God, are widely available. — R.L.

437 is a dream. The material is high-quality, incredibly stretchy, and feels so luxe on. Many influencers and celebs are styling workout pieces for everyday wear, so join them in this off-duty look. This piece in particular is my favorite because who doesn’t love a halter top? And the colorway? Too cute. — Noelia Rojas-West, fashion market assistant

You’ll have to pry my loafers off my cold, dead feet. Shoutout to Hailey, Kendall, and Bella for making them stylish, but I’d be wearing them regardless. They are just so classy and comfortable, and instantly make jeans and a tee (or that viral boatneck top) look chic. — R.L.

Models always look like they’re running from paparazzi — and their best accessory for that incognito look? Oversized black sunglasses. Wraparound pairs are trending this year, and this option from Kylie Jenner-approved brand Otra can compete with the designer ones. — A.L.

Victoria’s Secret Marshmallow Bra feels like the perfect mix of comfort and style. I like that it can work seamlessly underneath sheer, fitted, and layered looks, making it an easy everyday essential, but I’d also have fun styling it beyond the basics. I’d pair it with PINK’s Super Flare leggings for a nostalgic, ’90s-inspired sporty look that feels cool, effortless, and perfect for an easy errand-day outfit. — A.C.