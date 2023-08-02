If you find yourself suddenly drawn to groovy mushroom motifs, you aren’t alone. On TikTok, mushroom decor is set to be one of the biggest fall home trends, with over 107 million views. There are mushroom pillows, mushroom rugs, mushroom lamps — and each one is more adorable than the next. So it makes sense that mushroom tattoos are getting popular, too.
With over 3.3 billion views on TikTok, the search for mushroom tattoo ideas shows everything from cute fairycore-style toadstools to trippy, ’70s shroom motifs, says Cassie May, a tattoo artist in Toronto, Ontario. “For some, mushrooms can symbolize spiritual power, heightened awareness, guidance, and the deeper truths of the universe,” she tells Bustle. “And for others, they are just a cute depiction of their love for nature.”
Like cowboy boot tattoos and other cutesy designs, the love for mushroom tats likely got its start in flash sales, where you choose a design already created by an artist. “From my perspective, they are super fun to draw, design, and tattoo on clients,” says Lorena Lorenzo, a tattoo artist and owner of Indigo ArTattoos. “We can create them in either black and gray or bold, bright colors.” Many artists also add magical elements, like fairies, moons, and crystals for a perfectly cottagecore touch.
Keep scrolling for an array of mushroom tattoos to forage for inspiration.