The Newport Beach Film Festival UK Honours took place on Feb. 16, giving us some major fashion moments. And it was Bridgerton’s Nicola Coughlan who stole the show, stepping onto the red carpet in a black PVC dress by Christopher Kane. It was a look that truly caught eyes and turned heads. The figure-hugging dress accentuated Coughlan’s curves and nipped-in waist, while its floor-length cut added drama and also lengthened the 36-year-old actor’s petite frame. The outfit was pulled together with a pair of black platform, open-toed heels.

Kane’s design also included chiffon arranged around the shoulders and neckline — we love how this flair with different textures softens the entire outfit. Full-body PVC can very easily veer into BDSM territory, but the chiffon detail on the dress has given Coughlan’s look a touch of sophistication. It’s giving glammed up Catwoman goes to the ball.

Coughlan, who shot to fame in Derry Girls and plays the role of Penelope Featherington, masking as Lady Whistledown, in Netflix’s hit series Bridgerton, stayed with her monochrome colour palette while accessorising. She kept things classy and simple with a pair of sparkly hoop earrings, a pearl helix earring, and a white gold and diamond ring from TASAKI Jewellery. This Japanese jewellery house is famous for their work with pearls and diamonds. The actor also proudly showed off her red carpet look on Instagram, with a post captioned: “CHRISTOPHER KANE PVC PERFECTION. Thank you for making me this latex masterpiece.”

Coughlan is set to star in Bridgerton Season 3 in a larger capacity than before, as the focus will be on the budding flirtation between Penelope and her pal, Colin Bridgerton. It’s a friends-to-lovers romance which has been teasingly on the horizon since the show began in 2020.