Five months into 2024, there have already been a slew of scandalous looks making their way onto the red carpet. It’s been a lot of butt cleavage and a fair share of no-pants outfits, for sure. But of all the risqué ensembles that have been seen thus far, the most memorable of the bunch seem to have the same thing in common — an emphasis on the nips.

Both figuratively and literally, the standout detail has been visible everywhere — even in places that you wouldn’t expect, like walking down the street in L.A (I’m looking at you, Julia Fox). Celebrities like Florence Pugh, Emily Ratajkowski, and Doja Cat have opted to bare it all on the red carpet, proving that nips can absolutely be black-tie appropriate.

Be it with semi-sheer fabrics or completely see-through silhouettes, these stars aren’t afraid of showing some skin on the biggest nights in Hollywood, like the Oscars and Met Gala. They’ve shown that nips — and the confidence that comes along with showing them off — might just be the accessory of the year.

If I’m being honest (and I always am), I’m not sure that I would have the gall to pull it off. But for a better understanding of which big names have embraced the high-fashion nip-driven look — continue ahead and read all about the nippliest celebrity moments of the year, thus far.

Florence Pugh’s Sheer Peplum Dress

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images

‘Don’t Worry Darling’ star Florence Pugh swapped her embellished 2024 Oscar’s gown with something a little more scandalous for the after-party. The tulle dress Pugh sported to Vanity Fair’s annual soiree had a peplum waist and pleated train, which gave it a refined feel. But the actor’s decision not to underpin the bodice with pasties or a bralette helped balance the traditional ladylike aesthetic.

Doja Cat’s See-Through Set

Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images

After letting the nips fly free on the Met Gala steps, Doja Cat attended Richie Akiva’s after-party in a custom mesh stocking set by Vetements with the same nip-baring vibe. The ‘Agora Hills’ singer’s logo-clad crop top, leggings, and flesh-colored undies left very little to the imagination, leaving her top completely exposed while she danced the night away.

Julia Fox’s Hairy Flesh Bra

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Leave it to Julia Fox to take the phrase ‘free the nip’ to new heights. Last month the Down the Drain author was seen out in Los Angeles wearing her most controversial outfit yet. Fox donned a hairy flesh bra (nips and all) with undies that had the word ‘Closed’ printed across the front in protest against the dismantling of women’s reproductive rights.

Ice Spice’s See-Through Lace Gown

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Rapper Ice Spice arrived at Vanity Fair’s highly anticipated Oscar after-party wearing a chic black gown with lace-paneled sleeves and pleats throughout the floor-length skirt. A switch-up from her normal micro mini skirts, the longline dress is completely see-through. And though it looked like she was wearing a bra underneath, the newcomer bared it all.

Emily Ratajkowski’s Sheer Sparkling Dress

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski sparkled as she ascended the Met Gala steps earlier this month. Designed for a barely-there look, the model’s archival Versace Haute Couture dress from Fall/Winter 2001. The floor-length design was detailed with intricate beadwork throughout to give the appearance that Ratajkowski was on the red carpet in nothing but diamonds. So luxe!

Doja Cat’s Barely-There Bustier

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage/Getty Images

One of the Doja Cat’s earliest nip moments of the year happened back in February on the red carpet at the 66th annual Grammy Awards. Rather than the sort of sheer or see-through ensemble that fans have come to expect from the musician, she wore a chest-baring bustier gown by Dilara Findikoglu. The three-time Grammy-nominated artist did more than just free the nip — she (almost) exposed it all.

Rita Ora’s Sheer After-Party Gown

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

Rita Ora was photographed leaving The Carlyle Hotel in New York City after a quick fit change post-Met Gala. On her way to the after-party, the singer wore a sheer gown with a beaded fringe skirt that swept the floor when she walked. The strategically placed flower detailing almost covered Ora’s waist, while her top was on full display.

Julia Fox’s Nip-Cover Dress

Momodu Mansaray/FilmMagic/Getty Images

In another jarring ensemble, Julia Fox sported a little black mini dress by Dsquared2 suspended by gold-tone nip-covers — which were literally holding the look together. The outfit as a whole itself looks like Fox left her house in just a skirt and tights, sans top — but I guess that’s the point.

Doja Cat’s Wet T-Shirt Dress

ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images

Of course, it’s nearly impossible to talk about barely-there outfits without referencing Doja Cat’s 2024 Met Gala dress. The rapper opted for the drenched look, with what can only be described as an elevated take on the wet T-shirt. Her cotton Vetements dress was completely see-through — a stark difference from what her colleagues were wearing. It’s interesting, nonetheless.

Anita’s Beaded Net Gown

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty Images

Brazilian singer Anita attended the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in a carefully beaded gown with a distinct netted look. The floor-length dress left her bare on the red carpet, save for a pair of flesh-colored undies to keep her from exposing everything.