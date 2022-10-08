Phoebe Dynevor Just Made “Bridgerton Birkin Bangs” The Hairstyle Of The Season

As Bridgerton’s OG diamond Daphne, Phoebe Dynevor is already something of a hair muse. But her micro fringe from Shonda Rhimes’ celebrated series just got a major update. A mix between Daphne’s famous do and fellow Netflix star Emily In Paris’s new fringe, I’m calling Dynevor’s new look “Bridgerton Birkin bangs.”

Birkin Bangs, of course, were made popular by French fashion icon Jane Birkin in the ‘60s. Characterised by their “eyebrow-grazing length” and lightness, a Birkin fringe is “the perfect way to add a touch of Parisian chic to any look,” according to L'Oréal. However, Bridgerton Birkin Bangs – quite possibly the hairstyle of the season – take it one step further. A natural evolution from bottleneck bangs, already one of autumn’s biggest trend stories, the new style evolves the famous Birken Bangs in one crucial way: the slightly longer length and face-framing layers which makes it a far more versatile style.

Dynevor debuted her effortlessly elegant new fringe – full in body, shorter between the brows, and dropping down towards cheekbones – on the Louis Vuitton front row. Showing off the cut’s flexibility, she later wore her hair up and added a slight centre parting. Daphne, eat your heart out.

The new cut is the scissor work of celebrity hairstylist Dayaruci, who has worked with Kim Kardashian, Charithra Chandran, Cara Delevingne, Emma Roberts, and Freida Pinto, to name but a few. The latest phase of her hair evolution, Dynevor has experimented with everything from golden screen starlet waves, to a short, dark shag, and taken her strawberry red hair into a deep mahogany shade. Sharing her latest trim on IG, Dayaruci simply wrote: “Banging.” Couldn’t agree more.