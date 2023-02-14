Beauty
10 Gorgeous Pink Eyeshadow Looks For Date Night & Beyond
*Heart eyes.*
By this time, most have probably found their Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day outfits, gotten their nails done with a special set for the love-filled holiday, and maybe even found a dreamy hairstyle to try for their exciting evening events. However, if you find you’re in a bit of a makeup rut and want to try something fresh that strays from your beauty norm, a pink eyeshadow look that gives bold Barbiecore vibes might just be the move ...
Admittedly, bright shades of pink may not be the first pigment you typically reach for when dreaming up a new eye makeup look. But for romantic days like V-Day and beyond, it’s actually the *perfect* color to incorporate into your glam routine (especially if you’re not much a red eyeliner, red lip, or red nail girlie). And not only are shades of pink continuing to dominate the trends cross-category — but the ultra-femme color just so happens to represent love, innocence, affection, inner peace, and a certain playfulness.
From subtle washes of a doll-like pastel pink eyeshadow, to more intricate glam looks that pack a serious pop of vibrant hot pink: Bustle found 10 eyeshadow looks that feature a bit of the sweet hue. Take this as your sign to finally dip into that untouched palette of yours.