10 Gorgeous Pink Eyeshadow Looks For Date Night & Beyond

By this time, most have probably found their Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day outfits, gotten their nails done with a special set for the love-filled holiday, and maybe even found a dreamy hairstyle to try for their exciting evening events. However, if you find you’re in a bit of a makeup rut and want to try something fresh that strays from your beauty norm, a pink eyeshadow look that gives bold Barbiecore vibes might just be the move ...

Admittedly, bright shades of pink may not be the first pigment you typically reach for when dreaming up a new eye makeup look. But for romantic days like V-Day and beyond, it’s actually the *perfect* color to incorporate into your glam routine (especially if you’re not much a red eyeliner, red lip, or red nail girlie). And not only are shades of pink continuing to dominate the trends cross-category — but the ultra-femme color just so happens to represent love, innocence, affection, inner peace, and a certain playfulness.

From subtle washes of a doll-like pastel pink eyeshadow, to more intricate glam looks that pack a serious pop of vibrant hot pink: Bustle found 10 eyeshadow looks that feature a bit of the sweet hue. Take this as your sign to finally dip into that untouched palette of yours.

1 Pink Inner Corner Pop Typically, you might see a champagne shade or glowing highlight at the eye’s inner corner for some added brightness — but a vibrant pop of pink in its place may just be my new favorite makeup look (that’s easy to recreate).

2 Soft Cut Crease Want to try a cut crease with pink hues? This TikTok-viral hack is a must.

3 Make It Grunge Top makeup artists agree that anti-beauty grunge glam is back — and this edgy look is sure to be a heartbreaker.

5 Pink Chrome A deep pink hue with an iridescent finish is a perfect match for both cheeks and eyelids.

6 Glossy, Bedazzled Eyelids Amp up a minimal wash of pink eyeshadow with some gloss and rhinestones.

7 Sensual Smokey Eye Complement a classic pink smokey eye with a whole lot of blush blended at your temples for a sultry finish.

8 Subtle Siren Eye Create a whisper of a wing with a bit of matte pink eyeshadow for soft siren eye.

9 Ethereal Pink Frost Dust frosted pink pigments on the eyelids and cheeks for an ethereal glow that gives modern fairy vibes.