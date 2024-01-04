In recnet months, sports arenas have become the venue du jour for celebs to hard-launch their relationships. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny went public at a Lakers game (in matching snakeskin, no less), while her sister Kylie made out with Timothée Chalamet a tennis match. Taylor Swift confirmed her romance with Travis Kelce by attending his football games.

Now, Selena Gomez is taking this particular page out of the lard-launch playbook. On Wednesday, the “Single Soon” singer made her IRL debut with boyfriend Benny Blanco to watch the Lakers play the Miami Heat. Though they posted kissing photos on Instagram last month, the two haven’t yet stepped out in public together — until now.

Naturally, Gomez wore a ’fit deserving of a catwalk, serving major style in the front row.

Selena’s Black & White ’Fit

While most eyes were on the players, the couple’s courtside fashion was a slam-dunk. For their big debut, Gomez went nondescript with her base ensemble in a black sweater and loose-fit pants.

It was her outerwear, however, that felt so high-fashion. The Only Murders in the Building star wore a posh floor-length coat by Ronny Kobo, effectively channeling the sophisticated aura she’s been emitting in recent months.

With the two-tone ivory and black color blocking, the jacket was low-key, but undeniably eye-catching. For that touch of superstar, Gomez paired it with metallic silver stiletto boots.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

You Can Still Shop Her Look

If you’re feeling particularly influenced by Gomez’s date night ’fit, her faux leather Ronny Kobo topper is currently available to shop. It will, however, set you back $718 (currently marked down from $898).

Honorable Mention: Benny’s Florals

While Gomez went the route of winter elegance, Blanco fast forwarded to the following season with a decidedly springy look. He wore a white tee, matching cream pants, and a puffer jacket covered in pastel blooms — a playful look for a night out.

Even funkier than his jacket was his white Birkenstock Bostons — the most beloved ‘ugly’ shoe on the market.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Mismatched, yet perfectly coordinated.