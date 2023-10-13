For some couples, coordinating outfits is a love language in itself. And there are more than a few A-list pairs who fall under that category.

Some Hollywood duos choose to mirror elements of their significant other’s outfit, like Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who often wear ensembles that have a similar styling DNA. Zendaya and Tom Holland (otherwise known as Tomdaya) also borrow details from their partner’s look — either via color, fabric, or material — to dress similarly, without 100 percent twinning.

Others choose to dress in the same aesthetic, style, and theme. For date night, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, for example, are often styled like emo royalty (which they are, for the record). Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian Barker has completely embraced husband Travis Barker’s punk sensibilities since starting their relationship in 2021.

So if you want to coordinate with your S.O. — chicly, and without looking like matching adult twins — let Hollywood’s most stylish couples guide the way. Because you know what they say: couples who slay together, stay together.

At the very least, they make for a great couple’s ’fit check. From Bennifer to the Carters, these stylish twosomes have perfected the art of matching outfits.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky’s Casual Co-ords Jackson Lee/GC Images/Getty Images Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are both style icons in their own right. But, together, the two are a fashion powerhouse. One example: their recent date night in NYC. The pair effortlessly mirrored each other’s co-ord ’fits, without dressing identically. Rihanna brought her famous risqué flair to an otherwise basic denim-on-denim ensemble (read: left her button-up gaping to put her black bra on display). Meanwhile, Rocky also rolled up in a co-ord — his, a khaki suit — and paired it with a colorful accessory. You, too, can amp up a casual date by donning a two-piece outfit and piling on the bling. Pro tip: a little dip into the exposed undies trend will instantly send your rendezvous into spicy territory.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Breezy Daytime Ensembles BG020/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images On rare days when Bennifer isn’t in full glam for a movie premiere or fashion show, they spend time together in more relaxed environments. No matter what, they’re always dressed for the occasion. For a casual stroll in LA, Jennifer Lopez donned a breezy white dress, which she accented with bright red slides and a customized Dior handbag (peep her initials printed on the front). Similarly, her husband Ben Affleck looked fresh in a light blue button-up, khaki pants, and sneakers.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly’s Plush Textures TWIST/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have a habit of turning up in coordinating emo-glam looks for date night. On one date, however, both reached for playful textures: cuddly furs, spiky feathers, and shimmering sequins. Follow suit. These cozy pieces practically demand touch, all but ensuring you won’t be able to keep your hands off each other.

Zendaya & Tom Holland’s Matching Workwear Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Zendaya took a page out of Carrie Bradshaw’s playbook when she wore a belted button-up that fans suspected was borrowed from Tom Holland’s closet. Like Carrie, the Euphoria star wore it daringly, without pants. Holland cosplayed as Mr. Big in a posh gray suit. Pull a Zendaya with a button-down lifted from your plus-one. It’s easy to coordinate when you’re wearing your partner’s actual clothes.

Sofia Richie & Elliot Grainge’s Quiet Luxury ’Fits Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images For fans of the “quiet luxury” aesthetic, look no further than Sofia Richie and Elliot Grainge, whose wedding became the catalyst for the trend (and Richie’s it girl status). For date night, both were “stealth wealth” personified. Richie donned a nondescript LBD, simple pumps, and an Hermès Kelly, the quintessential luxury bag. Grainge, on the other hand, wore a more low-key ’fit that consisted of a jacket, T-shirt, trousers, and sneakers.

Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny’s Printed Accessories Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images When they’re not starring in a couples campaign or sitting front row at fashion week, Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny take their outings courtside. Both built their looks with wardrobe staples: Jenner in a white tank and mini skirt, and Bad Bunny in a leather jacket, white tee, and trousers. The real MVPs, however, were their matching snakeskin boots. A low-effort coordinating technique worth copying.

Victoria & David Beckham’s Posh Style Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images The Beckhams are always the chicest couple in the room — I’ve never even been in a room with them and can still say that with absolute certainty. And that’s because they stick to a dress code of posh (sorry, couldn’t resist) staples. Make your date dressing feel sophisticated with a long black coat, a simple clutch, and a pair of slingbacks, like Victoria; and do it like David with a dapper suit in a statement hue. You can’t go wrong.

Kristen Stewart & Dylan Meyer’s Laid-Back Looks MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images Kristen Stewart and fiancée Dylan Meyer have perfected the art of the casual date. Exhibit A: this stylish romp in matching cropped tees. If you want a more low-key matching moment for a coffee run or a traipse to the dog park, consider rocking versions of the same wardrobe staple — in this case, the humble T-shirt.

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s Punk Vibes Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images If you and your partner fall on the edgier end of the fashion spectrum, not to worry. There are ways to embrace your punk proclivity, while also embodying the desired romantic vibe. Take Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, for instance. Kardashian expertly made her affinity for leather feel date-worthy in a studded corset, while Barker elevated the muscle tank in a luxe satin iteration.

Beyoncé & Jay-Z’s Elevated Outerwear Instagram/beyonce For your next date, challenge yourself and your partner to play up the outerwear. Jay made a statement with his gray puffer vest, while Beyoncè channeled her inner diva in a gray-and-black striped blazer more befitting of the workplace. She, of course, expertly styled it in her signature spicy manner (read: with short shorts and saucy boots).

Hailey & Justin Bieber’s Individual Tastes Robert Kamau/GC Images/Getty Images The Biebers are proof that you don’t have to match to look good. They rarely coordinate, but are still considered one of the most stylish couples in Hollywood. While Justin is known for his relaxed street-style, Hailey always glams up — regardless of what her husband is wearing. If you find yourself at odds with your S.O.’s style, channel Hailey and go as high-key as your heart desires. For dinner, the rhode founder rocked a lingerie-inspired pink slip, while Justin reached for a T-shirt and baggy jeans. They’re the sartorial epitome of “you do you.”