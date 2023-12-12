Since Selena Gomez made her rounds at Paris Fashion Week in September, she’s been acing the style game, slaying one look after another. That can partly be attributed to her new stylist, Erin Walsh, whom she began collaborating with in June; and partly due to the advent of her new sartorial era.

The “Lose You to Love Me” singer has found her stride as a newfound “quiet luxury” icon, taking a spin in Dianacore, the Princess Diana-coded iteration of the TikTok-viral aesthetic, and donning “old money” favorites.

On Monday, for example, the Only Murders In The Building star rocked what can only be considered the “stealth wealth” uniform: a skirt suit, which she wore with a risqué dash.

Selena’s Chic Suiting

During a New York romp, Gomez was photographed in a herringbone skirt suit set from Miu Miu, a cool-girl favorite brand. While the top bore the makings of a traditional collared jacket (with the slightest cropped hem), the bottom had a saucy twist. Unlike skirt suits of yore that conservatively covered one’s knees, Gomez’s skirt featured a micro hem, utterly taking the look into 2023 territory.

Styled by Walsh, Gomez paired the co-ords with two other major trends this year: sheer black tights (from Wolford) and heeled Mary Janes (from Stuart Weitzman, though the style currently isn’t available on the brand’s website).

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

A Sheer Surprise

That same day, Gomez was photographed in a permutation of her ensemble, which revealed a racy surprise. The Wizards of Waverly Place alum unbuttoned her Miu Miu blazer to show off her black turtleneck shirt. Typically a winter staple in thick, chunky fabrics, Gomez opted for one that was paper-thin and see-through, intentionally displaying her brassiere.

It also put her statement accessory on full display: a belt with a massive buckle. The accessory is one of the year’s trickiest trends and a byproduct of the early aughts renaissance. Gomez, however, managed to turn the piece into a polished add-on.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images

Gomez topped off her look with a black oversize wool coat from The Frankie Shop and a handbag from Ami Paris.

The “Red Nail Theory”

Even Gomez’s beauty look was low-key. Leaning into the tenets of “quiet luxury,” the Rare Beauty founder rocked a smoky eye and cocoa brown-tinted lips. Meanwhile, she kept her hair in a half-up ponytail — polished and effortless at the same time.

The Hapa Blonde/GC Images/Getty Images

The only pop of color in Gomez’s otherwise neutral ’fit came from her cherry red nails. Her polish feeds into TikTok’s “red nail theory,” which posits that wearing scarlet polish leads to finding love.

Given that she just hard-launched her relationship with producer Benny Blanco a few days prior, maybe there is merit to the viral trend.