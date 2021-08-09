In You Heard It Here First, Bustle's editors introduce the coolest up-and-coming beauty brands you should have on your radar. Here, the co-founders of Simihaze Beauty talk about their mission to create bold yet easy-to-use makeup products.

Colorful, vibrant makeup is all fun and games until you have to apply it yourself. The genius hacks shared all over TikTok have made the DIY glam-up process seem foolproof, sure, but the reality is trying to nail negative space eyeliner isn’t a walk in the park. Simihaze Beauty wants to change that.

The much-hyped makeup brand is founded by Palestinian twin sisters Simi and Haze Khadra. For street style obsessives, the two are known stalwarts in the street style world and have been (casually) gracing front rows of fashion week shows since they were 14. Before their eponymous beauty line officially launched on July 27, the duo hinted at their extension into makeup back in June with a sticker book of blacklight and neon eye decals (which went on to grace the lids of Hailey Bieber).

The first Simihaze Beauty collection — beyond the holographic decals — is Capsule 1, which features essentials for your makeup bag: Lip Trace, a creamy lip liner; Sun Flush, a multi-use tint; and Velvet Blur, a moisturizing matte lip balm. Both Simi and Haze admit they’ve always loved beauty, but they’ve taken their time to perfect their foray into the industry — namely, to create products they wanted to use themselves. “It just took us a long time to find the right team and the perfect labs to create our dream products,” the twins tell Bustle over email. All items in the collection are vegan, cruelty-free, and feature lightweight textures spiked with skin-nourishing ingredients like hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil.

The Khadra sisters’ ultimate goal? To make couture-like makeup looks accessible for people who don’t have hours to spend trying to perfect their eyeshadow. “We love to be playful with makeup, but we want to spend our time having fun experiences — not preparing for them,” they explain. It’s that ease of use the brand hopes to convey through every launch. So far, the vibrant stick-on eye decals, one-swipe balm, and use-anywhere pigment deliver a high color payoff with minimal need of technique (as in... you don’t need to watch tutorials or get out all your makeup brushes to rock photoshoot-worthy looks).

You’ll notice the bright, sleek product packaging stands out just as much as the formulas themselves — like the dramatically round mint green balm and pastel pink tint tube — and that wasn’t by accident. The twins share it’s meant to reflect their signature aesthetic and “love for art, architecture, and sensory experiences.” You might confuse the lip products for abstract art.

Simihaze Beauty couldn’t have launched at a more opportune time: While the first half of quarantine seemed to be focused on perfecting skin care rituals, makeup has risen back to the front lines as the hope of a return to normalcy emerges. The twins are quiet about what’s next for the brand, but they do hint at “sticker pack themes, a holiday collection, and more.” As someone who loves makeup but could spend less time on it, I am personally ecstatic for what’s to come.

