From Kim Kardashian’s Marilyn Monroe-inspired bleached locks to Cardi B’s elegant up-do, the beauty looks at the 2022 Met Gala have been outstanding. But all eyes were Bridgerton star and fashion’s new darling Simone Ashley, who blew us all away with her Met Gala debut in a stunning Moschino boob bodice which she paired with the sleekest ponytail, showing us an edgier side to Viscountess Kate Sharma.

Peter Lux, whose clients include Florence Pugh, Sienna Miller, and Hailey Bieber, was the celebrity stylist behind who gave the classic look a fierce twist. “Simone and I wanted to have an easy elegance to the hairstyle. Something that elongates her statuesque physique. Effortless with an easy elegance is what we aspired to,” Lux said. “A ponytail is always modern and is something that never goes out of style, but there are endless ways of doing a pony. To have a bit of a ‘break’ from the structure of the dress and coat, I wanted to create a texture that is soft with lots of movement and gloss!”

First off, Lux washed the 27-year-old actor’s hair with Fekkai's Brilliant Gloss Shampoo, £20, and Fekkai's Brilliant Gloss Conditioner, £22, to give the hair moisture. He then spritzed her hair with Fekkai's Prime Mist, £21, a micro-mist serum primer, and generously worked the product through her strand, followed by a couple of pumps of the Fekkai Straight Balm, £21, which helps elongate hair strands and provides heat protection. He then blow-dried Ashley's hair in horizontal sections with a round brush to achieve a frizz-free texture, resulting in a glossy finish.

A good pony is nothing without some high quality hair extensions and Lux used the Glam Seamless Clip-in Extensions 24” inches in Natural Black, £280, to give the hair more volume. Taking a clean, horizontal section an inch above the hairline at the neck, Lux teased the roots slightly and then added the clip-ins right below, prying into the teased area. Then he placed the next track an inch above the previous one in the same manner. Lux did that with remaining tracks until the last one was just below the crown, before smoothing Fekkai's Brilliant Gloss Perfecting Crème, £22, onto the actor’s locks to add shine to the hair and to create the wave shape across the hairline, which was then held in with clips.

Lux tied Ashley's hair with a bungee hair tie and added in the Glam Seamless Invisi-Ponytail 26" inches in Jet Black, £220. He then wrapped a strand of hair around the base of the ponytail to give it a seamless look. Lux finished the style with a generous amount of Fekkai's Shea Butter Intense Oil, £22, to achieve the wet-look.

Unfortunately not all of the products Lux used is available to buy in the UK. However, if you want to recreate Simone Ashley’s look, there are limited products available to buy in the UK. You can shop our favourites below.

