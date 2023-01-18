This year has a swoon-worthy assortment of tattoo trends to take body art inspo from, including ignorant tats, hand poke, and micro realism. But, as the warm weather begins to tease its return, you’ll see that spring 2023’s tattoo trends offer even more reasons to expand your ink collection.
In fact, according to Sam, a tattoo artist with High Hopes Tattoo, the spring is often the busiest time in tattoo studios. “People start shedding their winter clothes and ultimately realize how much space they have available,” she tells Bustle. In other words, it’s the moment when you realize your tattoo Pinterest board absolutely needs to come to fruition, whether that means getting your first tattoo or your 10.
The spring is also when people realize they need to get their ink done stat before beach season. “The early spring is a smart time to get tattooed since the cooler weather means no sweat and no direct sun exposure,” says Reena, an artist with Fleur Noire Tattoo. “The timeline is great if you want to have a fully healed tattoo in time for your summer beach vacation.”
For some tattoo inspo, you can look to Instagram, TikTok, or pop culture to see popular styles. “Social media has really helped to circulate many trends,” Reena tells Bustle. “The pull that influencers have can really put focus on certain imagery and placements.” For a peek at spring 2023 tattoo trends, keep scrolling for the designs you’re about to see everywhere.