If 2022 feels like your year to get a tattoo, rest assured there are plenty of fun trends to pull from for inspiration. Whether you like the look of abstract designs or are more into the ’90s butterfly aesthetic, the choice is yours. Or, hey, you might even want to get both and then go back for more.
While 2021 was all about simple floral and astrology-inspired ink, many of the tattoo trends of 2022 are a bit more over-the-top. One explanation could be how prevalent they are on social media, says tattoo artist Lorena Lorenzo of Indigo Art Tattoos. “A lot of my clients will come to get a tattoo and show me a board they have created on Pinterest or send me screenshots of Instagram posts,” she tells Bustle.
Lorenzo says she’s been doing a lot of large pieces throughout 2021 and into 2022 — some so big her client has to come back several times before it’s finished. That being said, delicate fine line tattoos certainly aren’t out of style. “I have an equal amount of requests for more delicate, small, and minimalistic tattoos that can be more discrete,” she says. “The people are loving them. I’ve noticed a lot of linework tattoos with less shading, so everything has to be impeccable and sharper. This was super trendy in 2021 and I believe it will continue in 2022.”
Here, a look at all the new 2022 tattoo trends, featuring nostalgic throwbacks, splashes of color, and more.