Stella McCartney Is Redesigning Clean Beauty Next

As a self-proclaimed “conscious luxury” pioneer, Stella McCartney’s eponymous fashion house has long been recognised for its ethical and sustainable credentials. Next, the trailblazing designer and environmentalist is setting her sights on the beauty industry, launching her very own skin care range, STELLA. Positioned as “a responsible alternative” to luxury skin care, the range’s minimalist take on beauty is rooted in nature, taking inspiration from the Scottish landscapes where the designer spent so much of her childhood. True to McCartney’s style, the brand is vegan and cruelty-free. Developed in partnership with LVMH, the luxe beauty range has been designed to support skin regeneration whilst balancing the care of consumers and Mother Nature. Sound intriguing? Here’s everything we know about Stella McCarney’s new skincare brand, STELLA, including how and when to buy it.

What To Expect From STELLA

STELLA is a streamlined line-up of products based on the designer’s personal philosophy of using “only what you need” and launches with just three essentials: the Reset Cleanser, priced at £50, which gently melts away make-up and impurities without disrupting the skin’s balance; Alter-Care Serum, £100, a multi-tasking hero which nourishes, supports and boosts tone and texture; and Restore Cream, £85, a lightweight but luxurious formula which hydrates, smooths, and boosts skin elasticity.

The result of two years of collaboration with research and developments teams at LVMH, STELLA combines the expertise and innovation of one of luxury beauty’s major players (think Givenchy, Guerlain, Dior etc) with the designer’s aim for “truly effective and responsible skincare” which doesn’t compromise on results.

STELLA

Despite steering away from the instant gratification which comes from overstimulating the skin, STELLA prioritises “long-term vitality and beauty” through formulas crafted from active, natural-origin extracts such as organic rock samphire, a retinol alternative loaded with fatty acids and line-smoothing phytosterols, which reportedly improves luminosity by 134%.

Is STELLA’s Range Sustainable & “Clean”?

When discussing the brand’s credentials the designer told WWD: “I want less, and I want it to work. I want it to be honest and to complement my way of thinking, and of living life. I obviously wanted to do the cleanest skin care that we could do in luxury, the purest of the pure.”

Per a brand statement, STELLA has been developed with minimal ingredients; has banned almost 2,000 ingredients whose production or extraction process is considered to be polluting, and its formulas are made with at least 99% natural-origin ingredients with the remaining less-than-1% of synthetic ingredients included to preserve the integrity of the products. Packaging is also conscious: using recycled glass bottles and stocking refillables of each product so you don’t have to buy a fresh product each time. The products are also shipped which lowers the brand’s carbon footprint and 1% of STELLA net sales are donated to conservation NGO Wetlands International.

When Does STELLA Launch?

There are three ways to purchase STELLA: via stellamccartneybeauty.com, at Stella McCartney’s Bond Street store, both from early September, and at Space NK from mid-September.