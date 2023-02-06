Surprise, Swifties! Despite speculation that Taylor Swift wouldn’t attend the 2023 Grammy Awards on Feb. 5, the “Anti-Hero” singer caused a stir when she showed up in a bejeweled (*wink wink*) ensemble. She walked the red carpet in a midnight blue (again, *wink wink*) custom Roberto Cavalli crop top and skirt.

Swift returned to her signature Grammys combo in a micro crop top and maxi skirt. Proving once again that she’s firmly in her Midnights era, the Cavalli number featured intricate beadwork, in a pattern that resembles a starry night (more Midnights visuals there).

She paired the glitzy number with equally-dazzling Lorraine Schwartz earrings that dusted her shimmering shoulders. The “Bejeweled” singer kept her beauty look simple, pulling her hair into a bun and swiping on her signature red lip.

Swift was already a winner when she hit the carpet — and, no, I don’t mean because of her outfit. She already won a Grammy for Best Music Video honoring her “All Too Well” short film, which is also up for Song of the Year. This win alone brings her Grammy count up to 12 awards so far — and that number could increase exponentially as the show continues.

There have also been rumors that a “surprise” performer will be taking the stage tonight. Here’s to hoping it’s Taylor.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage/Getty Images