You heard it here first, beauty lovers ... Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty sale is coming in hot, and this year’s sales are seriously everything. It’s just about time to give your glam collection a major upgrade for fall 2022.

Officially starting on August 28, with the final sales taking place on September 17, Ulta has chosen a few cult-fave, up and coming, and buzzy makeup and skin care products from some of the top brands in the industry to be priced at a complete steal, taking an unheard of 50% off. (You heard that right). Not only are you be able to shop in-person in all Ulta stores — but those who much prefer online shopping (myself included) will be able to scroll away and add to cart right on the Ulta app.

Want to plan your shop before their biggest sale of the year kicks off? Ulta has just released their full steals calendar, with every single item that is included in the epic sale for the next few weeks. Some of the brands you can expect to see on the list? Tarte, Anastasia Beverly Hills, Kylie Cosmetics, IT Cosmetics, Lancôme, First Aid Beauty, Bobbi Brown ... and that’s only naming a few.

If you’re not sure where to begin (or if you don’t see any refills you need on the list), Bustle has tapped some celeb makeup artists to share what they think will be the biggest trends for fall. In a few words? The clean girl aesthetic isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, so stock up on some skin tints, sheer blushes, and pampering skin care if you can. What’s more, expect lots of bold, vampy lips to be everywhere during the colder months (think bold red and deep berry hues). And finally, graphic winged liner à la Euphoria is having a moment, so you may want to stock up on a few gel and liquid formulas while you can.