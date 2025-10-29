If you’ve been scrolling Hinge, going out every weekend, and picking up new hobbies, yet still haven’t met the perfect partner, it’s officially time to turn to the stars. According to astrologers, your birth chart is full of clues that can point you towards the right person — if you know where to look.

In a viral TikTok shared Oct. 22, creator and astrologer @kimannieastro said you don’t just meet your soul mate by accident. Instead, there are tiny hints located within the 7th house of relationships in your birth chart, and it can reveal where and how you might cross paths with The One.

The sign located in your 7th house — whether it’s Aries, Taurus, Gemini, etc. — can reveal what your future partner might be like and where you could potentially meet. For example, if you have the homebody earth sign Taurus in your 7th house, @kimannieastro said you’ll meet your next partner when life feels slow and settled. If it’s Gemini, a chatty air sign, in your 7th house, then you might meet at a fun get-together, through friends, or by chatting online. If it’s Cancer, the sign of protection and care, your next partner will likely feel extra familiar, and that’s how you can spot them in a crowd.

In her comments, someone said they have Aries, an unpredictable fire sign, in their 7th house, and confirmed they met their partner when they least expected it. Another said they have emotional, empathic Pisces in their 7th house, and knew almost intuitively when they spotted their future partner. “I saw [him] from across a restaurant and immediately went outside to call my best friend and tell her I saw the one,” they said, and sure enough, they got married. Here’s what to know about the astrological theory.

What To Know About Houses

Across TikTok, there are examples of people looking at their 7th house to find love, but it can be a bit tricky to understand. Here’s a quick rundown. According to Carmen Turner Schott, MSW, LCSW, a therapist, astrologer, and author of Your Astrological Energy, your unique birth chart — which can be presented as a chart or wheel — is formed at the exact moment of your birth.

“On the month, day, year, exact time, and place of your birth, the planets will be in a certain sign and area of the sky,” she tells Bustle. “Astrologers break the sky into twelve sections, like a pie, and these areas of life are called ‘houses.’”

The houses in astrology are each ruled by one of the 12 zodiac signs, starting with Aries in the first house and going all the way to Pisces in the 12th house. “These areas of life, or houses, are where we express the energy of the planets out into the physical world,” she tells Bustle. “The planets’ energies manifest in the house and show how the energy is expressed in our lives.”

Each house represents something different, too: the 1st house is the self, the 2nd is finances, 3rd is communication, 4th is home, 5th is creativity, 6th is health, 7th is relationships, 8th is transformation, 9th is big ideas, 10th is public image, 11th is community, and 12th is the subconscious.

Want Love? Look At Your 7th House

The 7th house, ruled by romantic, Venus-ruled sign Libra, naturally represents marriage, love, and partnerships. To find out what sign is in your 7th house, start by getting a birth or “natal” chart reading — either from an astrologer or online.

You’ll receive a circle full of symbols that represent the zodiac signs, as well as the 12 slices of the pie that represent each house. Trace over to the 7th house to see which zodiac sign falls inside the slice, or which one is on the cusp. That sign will reveal the themes that impact that area of your life, as well as how you typically navigate that area. These are your first clues as to how and where you’ll find love.

From there, you can look up the personality traits and general meaning of the zodiac sign in your 7th house. If you have Aries, for example, you can explore Aries energy as a way to attract a relationship. “That might mean harnessing excitement, passion, intensity, and taking risks,” Schott says. If you meet someone who makes you feel adventurous and excited, just like an Aries, that could also be a sign they’re a good match.

If you have Leo, the shining, sun-ruled fire sign, in your 7th house, you may meet at a party, while on stage, or in a moment when you’re feeling extra confident. If it’s Capricorn, the hardworking earth sign, you may meet your SO at the office, while networking, or while in school. Explore these areas, embrace these themes, and it could lead you to love.

The Planets Matter, Too

According to Turner Schott, the sign in your 7th house is important, but according to @alexieotto on TikTok, you should also look up the planetary ruler for that zodiac sign, research what it means, and see where else it is located in your birth chart.

If your 7th house has Scorpio, for example, which is ruled by Pluto and Mars, you’ll look to see where else those planets are in your birth chart. If they fall in the 8th and 10th houses, then you might meet your partner in a way that’s related to the themes of the 8th and 10th houses, like through your career or when you’re in the public eye.

Since birth charts are complicated, Turner Schott recommends getting a professional astrological chart reading to really unpack these themes, but even a casual astrology fan can start to see the patterns, apply it to their dating life, and maybe even get one step closer to finding love.

