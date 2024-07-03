When creator @katedavidsun posted a laidback video about her Bala Bangles, it seemed like all of TikTok took notice. She said she likes to put these weighted wearables around her wrists whenever she walks her dogs for the ultimate two-in-one lazy girl workout.

“Two words for anyone wanting to tone your muscles,” Kate says in her now-viral video, posted May 28. “Bala. Bangles.” In her comments section one person said, “Consider me influenced and soon to be toned,” while another wrote, “Omg, just heard of these! Definitely trying it out.”

In the days after the video went viral, arm weights started trending on TikTok. It got to the point where my FYP was filled with chatter about Bala Bangles, biceps, and conversations about the benefits of walking with arm weights.

Creator @gabizuntova saw the viral video too and immediately got Bala Bangle dupes to give the trend a try. “I thought you had to suffer in the gym and be awkward [to get stronger],” she said in a June 6 video. “But apparently you don’t. Apparently, you can just put these on and go on walks.”

After wearing her arm weights for a few weeks, Gabi chimed in with an update on June 27 while on a hot girl walk to say she officially loves her arm weights — but by then I already had a pair of my own. Here’s what it was like to test the two-pound Bala Bangles that are currently going viral, along with my honest review.

Fast Facts

Price: $65.00

$65.00 Best for: Strengthening arms and legs, progressing workouts

Strengthening arms and legs, progressing workouts My rating: 3.5/5

3.5/5 What I like: Cute colors, stronger arms with little effort

Cute colors, stronger arms with little effort What I don't like: Not budget-friendly, can be difficult to adjust

What To Know About Bala Bangles

The Bala brand started in 2018 with Bala Bangles. Since then, they have expanded past their famous wrist weights to offer other workout gear, like the Bala Beam, Bala Bars, The Power Ring, and other colorful, futuristic-looking workout tools designed to inspire movement.

Bala Bangles, in particular, are meant to add “constant but comfortable” resistance to your workout. All you have to do is strap them onto your wrists or ankles and just like that you can “turn the world into your gym.”

They can be worn as an additive during a workout, like walking, boxing, doing Pilates, practicing yoga, or while going about your day. The bangles are made with soft silicone and stretchy elastic so they’re adjustable, and they come in one-pound, two-pound, and three-pound varieties.

Testing Them Out

Bala

Just like everyone else, I was immediately intrigued when I saw @katedavidsun’s TikTok. As someone who often gets bored during reps of bicep curls and sometimes a little too sweaty or tired in Pilates class, I’m always looking for alternative ways to strengthen my upper body. I’m also a big fan of walking, so it seemed like Kate’s Bala Bangle hack would be right up my alley. I love that all you have to do is strap them on and go about your day, and just like that, you’re magically working out.

In her TikTok, Kate mentioned that she had the one-pound Bala Bangles — which she picked up at Target — but wished she had the two-pound version, so that’s what I tried for this review. As soon as they arrived, I realized Bala Bangles are way cuter than the old-school ankle weights my mom used to have, and it made me excited to put them on. They’re also more secure, thanks to the extra-strong hook and loop fasteners, so once they were in place I felt like I could (mostly) forget about them.

As suggested, I wore them while out and about on a walk. While I did feel slightly chronically online being in public with a viral product affixed to my body, I quickly forgot about it once my arms started to tingle and I realized I was potentially building strength — all without having to think about building strength.

Bala Bangles are designed to add a bit of resistance to your limbs, and it’s clear that’s exactly what they do. I broke a sweat a lot sooner during my walk than usual, and even more so once I started to pump my arms with each step, which felt like the best way to work my muscles. The extra weight truly did make it feel like I was getting more out of my walk.

For a second test, I wore the bangles while doing a few chores around my apartment. It was amazing how a measly two pounds could make the simplest tasks, like reaching for dishes or folding clothes, instantly more tiring. Again, it felt like I was getting more bang for my buck by wearing these weights: I completed my to-do list and got an arm workout in one fell swoop.

Do Bala Bangles Work?

Some creators recommend wearing Bala Bangles for 10 minutes a day, like when you get ready in the morning, while others wear them throughout the duration of their hot girl walk. I wanted to check in with a trainer to get a professional opinion, especially since the internet is divided over whether arm weights really work — and if it’s possible to do too much.

According to ACE-certified trainer Stephanie Holbrook, wearing two-pound arm weights while walking does offer some benefits. “This is a great way to add a little extra effort to your daily walks,” she tells Bustle. The additional weight on your wrists will strengthen your biceps, triceps, and shoulders over time, she says, as well as the muscles of your upper back, and it can also slightly increase your heart rate.

Holbrook says wrist weights do work, but she adds that you should take them off as soon as you get home. “Wearing them for extended periods or using too heavy weights can strain the joints and lead to overuse injuries,” she says. “Use them while training, but take them off when you are finished.”

When you wear wrist weights, it’s always a good idea to maintain good form, too. While walking, “avoid excessive arm swinging or jerking movements to prevent strain or injury,” she says. Keep your arms bent at your sides. If you feel any pain, that’s your cue to stop.

If you’re wearing arm weights at home, Holbrook agrees that 10 to 15 minutes a day is enough to provide a burn. “If you’re new to strength training, you can expect to see results in 30 days to six weeks with regular use two to three times a week,” she says. “Consistency is the key.”

My Thoughts

I’ve been wearing my Bala Bangles every day for a week and I can already say I’m a big fan. I don’t recommend getting them with the hope of becoming “more toned,” but instead as a way to add a little something extra to your walk.

The additional one to two pounds will make your body work a little harder, which increases your heart rate. It also forces your arm muscles to engage just a tiny bit more, which builds strength over time.

While many trainers still recommend good, old-fashioned weight training to build strength, Bala Bangles and other wrist and ankle weights are a great addition to other workouts, like Pilates or yoga. The brand also suggests wearing them while you do rounds of arm curls, arm circles, and side body stretches for a mini strength training sesh.

Personally, my bangles have become a welcome addition to my daily walks, as they make me feel like I’m making the most of my strolls. I’ve already noticed an ounce more arm strength, as evidenced by the fact my shoulders don’t burn quite as much as the first day I wore them. I’m all about this viral hack and I can’t wait to see where my strength will be in a few weeks.

Source:

Stephanie Holbrook, ACE-certified trainer