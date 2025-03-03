Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

The first week of March starts off strong with a deeply encouraging batch of cards. Tend to your love life by putting yourself out there, flirting with abandon, and surrounding yourself with people who appreciate the real you.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The Nine of Wands represents perseverance, inner strength, and the ability to overcome obstacles. “If you’ve been facing challenges or feeling emotionally drained, this card reminds you to stand strong,” says Wang.

It’s a good one to see if you’ve been having a rocky stretch in a long-term relationship, especially if your problems stem from outside stressors. “You’ve come a long way, and though there may be lingering doubts or obstacles, this card suggests your commitment and determination will see you through,” he says. “This is a time to protect the love you’ve built and to trust in the strength of your bond.”

To keep your connection healthy, Wang recommends being patient and talking as much as possible about what’s going on. You’ll feel lighter once you get your worries out in the open and figure out a game plan together.

If you’re swiping on the apps or talking to someone new, the Nine of Wands suggests you may be hung up on tough, annoying, or downright toxic relationships from your past. You might worry that you’ll find yourself in the same pickle again. That fear could be holding you back.

If you feel like you’re constantly looking over your shoulder — just like the person on the card — the Nine of Wands reminds you to put the past firmly where it belongs. Don’t forget what you learned, but do allow yourself to get excited about the future again.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The High Priestess calls you to embrace your intuition and inner wisdom,” says Wang. “If you’re seeking to attract more love, this week is about tuning into your deeper desires and trusting your instincts.”

If you get the sudden urge to download a dating app, text a crush, or sign up for a random class, follow that whim and see where it goes. It could be a little hint from the universe that your next connection is waiting for you.

The High Priestess also encourages you to hold onto an air of mystery — just for fun. Save some stories for later. If they ask a juicier question, say something like, “I guess you’ll have to find out on our next date.” Bonus points if you have a cheeky glint in your eye.

The goal is to leave them wanting more, if only just for a few days. This builds anticipation into bubbling desire. This tip applies if you’re in a relationship, too. Instead of revealing your every thought, let your partner ask what you’re thinking.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“The King of Wands is a powerful indicator of passion, confidence, and admiration,” says Wang. “If you’re in a relationship, your partner likely sees you as a source of inspiration and strength.” They were drawn to your passionate side right from the start, and they still think you’re one of the coolest people they know.

“If you’re dating someone new, this card suggests they’re captivated by your energy and may be ready to take things to the next level,” he says. It explains why the recent addition to your life is always asking to hang out and why they answer your texts in under 30 seconds. They don’t just have a silly little crush — they’re fully falling in love.

This card also relates to a person’s ability to inspire others, so don’t be surprised if you catch your partner taking a look at your bookshelf to see what you’re reading or asking for movie recommendations.

It’s not only that they trust your taste and appreciate your POV, but that they want to better understand the inner workings of your mind. Take it as a compliment, and let them in on a few of your faves.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

