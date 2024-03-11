With spring right around the corner, you can practically feel the love floating in the air. It’s the perfect time of year to refresh your relationship or to put yourself out there for the first time after a long winter.

To find out what this week has in store in the love department, Letao Wang, an astrologist, tarot reader, and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer your most burning questions. Keep reading below for some intriguing answers.

Card 1: “What should I know about my love life this week?”

It’s always exciting to pull the Ace of Wands, as this card represents new beginnings and passionate energy. “This week, it suggests an infusion of excitement and vitality into your love life,” says Wang. “Whether you’re single or attached, the energy around you is ripe for igniting new passions or rekindling existing ones.”

Think of it as your moment to plan spicy date nights, or to send texts that make you smile and kick your feet — even if you’ve been with your partner for years. “The Ace of Wands encourages you to open yourself to the potential of love and passion waiting to unfold,” he says.

If you make it to Wednesday and nothing exciting has happened, the Ace of Wands is your excuse to stir things up. “Take bold steps towards what you desire in your love life,” says Wang. “If there’s someone you’re interested in, now might be the time to express your feelings.”

Card 2: “How can I attract more love this week?”

“The Emperor speaks to structure, stability, and authority,” says Wang, just like a king sitting firmly on a throne. “In the context of attracting more love, this card advises you to embody [the same] confidence and self-assuredness.”

Knowing what you want, and what you bring to a relationship, is like a magical power, after all. It prevents you from wasting time on dead-end conversations or situationships that are going nowhere — and it also prevents you from being too passive.

To put this card into action, “practice self-reflection on your desires and what you consider a stable foundation for a relationship,” says Wang. “Solidify your boundaries and don’t be afraid to take up space. Assertiveness and knowing your value will attract the right kind of love to you.”

Card 3: “How does my partner/crush feel about me this week?”

Historia/Shutterstock

Anytime the Empress appears in a tarot spread, it brings the warmest, most loving energy with it. “If you’re wondering how your partner or crush feels about you, the card suggests feelings of deep affection and a desire to care for and nurture the relationship with you,” says Wang.

It essentially means your partner or crush has been looking at you with big, heart-shaped eyes, and they want to make you feel as happy as possible.

To soak it up, “open your heart to receive the love and care that’s being offered,” says Wang, and look for ways to be just as kind and empathetic in return, too. “This mutual exchange will deepen your connection and enrich your relationship.”

As a bonus, it’s an incredibly good sign when both the Empress and the Emperor cards pop up in a love reading. “This is such an auspicious omen, as they are the divine couples in tarot,” says Wang. “Love is in the air!”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologist, tarot reader, spiritual counselor