The next time you crave a light glisten of sweat on your brow and a good core burn, look no further than a Pilates workout. It’s the perfect middle ground between a strength training routine and a slow, gentle yoga class — which is likely one reason why the fitness modality has had such a resurgence.
Pilates combines small, muscle-isolating moves with bendy stretches that help you feel strong, supported, and more flexible by the time you leave your mat. While there are tons of workouts you can stream online, the Move With Nicole Pilates workouts on YouTube is a particularly great choice. Basically, the YouTube channel is a one-stop shop for those who are trying Pilates for the first time or simply expanding their workout horizons and want to challenge themselves to a Pilates HIIT sesh.
The channel is run by Nicole McPherson, a certified Pilates and yoga instructor from Queensland, Australia who has a background in dance and gymnastics. She says that she’s always had a passion for movement, and you can totally tell by the way she creates workout routines that feel both fun and welcoming. Move With Nicole currently has over 1.4 million subscribers, so you’re in good company with all the other exercisers who want to try Pilates at home. She also offers all the same classes in Spanish on her second channel.
Keep scrolling to see some Move With Nicole Pilates classes of various lengths and levels, including everything from a 10-minute HIIT-style routine to 40-minute full-body workouts.
