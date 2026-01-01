On New Year’s Day, it truly feels like anything is possible. It’s as if the slate has been wiped clean, and you get to look ahead with fresh eyes and a whole new perspective. There’s also the strong urge to get things done.

It’s why Jan. 1 is the perfect time to manifest and nail down a few mantras, says Susan Reis, astrologer at The Cyclical Seed. “[The day] carries strong Capricorn energy, which isn’t just about productivity or goal setting, but about alignment with reality, responsibility, and what can actually endure,” she tells Bustle.

As an earth sign ruled by Saturn, Capricorns know how to play the long game, and that energy is everywhere right now. It makes it the perfect time to set intentions that feel grounded, she says, the kind you can lean on long term.

If that wasn’t enough, New Year’s Day 2026 opens with more strong astrology. Venus, the planet of love, and Mars, the planet of action, are also both in Capricorn, emphasizing themes of structure, commitment, and long-term thinking, Reis adds. On Jan. 1, you can harness it all by writing down your goals, turning them into mantras — and then sending that energy off into the universe.

The Best Manifestations For New Year’s Day

Olga Pankova/Moment/Getty Images

1. “I choose direction over speed.”

According to Reis, this mantra fits the astrology of Jan. 1 perfectly. It honors Capricorn’s realism, versus feeding yourself the story that all your dreams will magically come true overnight. By choosing a vague direction you’d like to go in, rather than expecting clear, immediate results, you’ll actually be more likely to manifest more luck and success.

This year is all about appreciating baby steps and the route you take along the way towards your goals. Repeat this affirmation whenever your life isn’t unfolding as quickly as you would like, and it should bring you a lot of clarity.

For another ounce of comfort, Mak Jagger, an intuitive consultant and astrologer, says you shouldn’t expect to see much change until at least Valentine’s Day, when Saturn changes signs into Aries. After that, she notes that 2026 could unfold quickly, bringing more change than you might have planned for. Enjoy the peace while you can.

2. “I am comfortable with my life changing.”

Speaking of, Jagger recommends this mantra to get yourself in the right headspace for shifts and swerves. That casual “I’m happy with change” attitude will also invite positive things your way, helping you to manifest shiny new things in your life.

“New jobs, homes, relationships, and opportunities are very much on offer this year,” Jagger tells Bustle. “The more you can embrace change, and see it as ‘for the better,’ the more you will be able to tune in and make the most out of the energies of the year ahead.”

FreshSplash/E+/Getty Images

3. “I am my own support system.”

To start 2026 with a heaping helping of confidence, remind yourself that you’ve always got your own back. Reis calls this mantra a “powerful intention for sustainable success and well-being in the year ahead.” It’ll come in handy as you take risks or move on from old habits or relationships. If you can trust that you are your own support system, it will free you up to do exactly what’s best for you.

4. “I know exactly what I want.”

According to Reis, New Year’s Day is the perfect time to “orient” yourself in space — literally and figuratively. “Sirius, the brightest fixed star in the sky, is visible around this time of year,” she says, and in many ancient cultures, it was tradition to use it for orientation.

She recommends going outside on Jan. 1 and seeing if you can find Sirius in the sky, then pausing to plan your goals for the months ahead. “Use the moment to consciously send your intentions outward, sharing them with the wider cosmos before the year begins to pull you in many directions, and allow that sense of vastness to open you to what may come,” she says.

For a mantra that matches the moment, say, “I know exactly what I want,” and trust your intuition to pull you in the right direction. This one will also help you feel more self-assured about the direction you already know you want to go. Repeat it if you start to doubt yourself.

5. “I’m giving my energy to what feels real.”

Whether you feel like you live for others, always put your friends or partner first, or aren’t sure who the “real you” really is, this manifestation should help you see things a little clearer this year.

“With the Lunar Nodes in Pisces and Virgo through most of 2026, manifestations that emphasize trust, coherence, and the integration of physical and spiritual well-being are especially supported,” Reis says. “These are intentions that can be gently offered up to the universe, setting the tone for luck, health, and a sense of ease and meaningful growth without forcing outcomes.”

To support your manifestations after New Year’s Day, repeat them often and focus on feeling grateful for all that’s about to come your way. “Gratitude shifts focus from what’s missing to what’s already working,” Reis says. “Genuine gratitude is the secret ingredient here!” Of course, it’s also key to make moves, instead of sitting back and waiting for good things to happen at random. Keep that in mind as you kick off 2026, and it should be your best year yet!

Sources:

Susan Reis, astrologer at The Cyclical Seed

Mak Jagger, intuitive consultant, astrologer