Your pinky finger is the perfect perch for your phone. It works overtime when you’re scrolling in bed, serving as the prop that holds up your screen. It’s there when you’re bored on the subway, tirelessly balancing your phone so you can read or peruse social media. And it’s also there as you text, sometimes cramping up when your group chat gets particularly active — but it never lets you down.

For many people, the pinky finger plays a pivotal role in how they grip their phone, but it also comes at a cost. The search for “phone pinky” on TikTok has over 163 million posts, and there’s even a search for “phone pinky really bad.” Phone pinky, according to the app, is the dent that forms in the middle of your smallest digit from lofty screen times.

On July 14, creator @galaleee showed their dented phone pinky. The pinky on their left or non-dominant hand was completely straight. The pinky on their right? Hopelessly bent. One commenter said, “Ya’ll don’t get it. There’s a literal DENT there,” while another wrote, “This is how I find out I have a dented phone pinky.”

On Aug. 8, creator @essiebone revealed she has two iPhone pinkies, presumably as someone who uses their phone with both hands. In her comments, someone said, “Not me quickly moving my pinky from the bottom of my phone.” Another wrote, “Your pinky promises must be wicked.”

What Is Phone Pinky?

On TikTok, lots of people are joking that “phone pinky” is the next evolution of humankind. In reality, it’s just a dent caused by too much stress on your joint.

The average Gen Z person spends over seven hours a day on their phone, while the average Millennial spends around six hours per day — though most people would laugh at those measly numbers. Screen times can soar up to 10 or 15 hours a day for the chronically online, and for some, it’s even higher.

According to Christynne Helfrich, PT, DPT, OCS, a physical therapist at Hinge Health, phone pinky is the physical side effect. She’s seen an increase in a lot of posture-related conditions that happen when you’re on your phone a lot or staying in one position for too long, like wrist and neck pain. Tech neck and other phone-related conditions can be painful, she says, while phone pinky usually isn’t. That said, you might notice a slight soreness if you scroll for too long.

“Phone pinky seems to be a condition where the middle joint on your pinky finger starts to deviate due to prolonged pressure from the phone,” she tells Bustle. “This often happens when the bottom of the phone rests on the pinky while the other fingers are wrapped around the phone for support, leading to pressure on the small joint.”

How To Fix Phone Pinky

Thankfully, phone pinky doesn’t appear to be dangerous, though Helfrich adds it hasn’t been fully studied yet. It is, however, a good indication that you might need to take a break from your phone and/or adjust how you’re using it.

Since phone pinky happens due to excess pressure, repetitive use, and ergonomic issues, “the first step you need to take is to evaluate how you hold your phone,” she says. “If you see pressure [or a dent on the inside of your pinky], find an adjustment or use an external attachment to help improve your holding technique.”

Shop for a PopSocket for everyday use or a phone stand that’ll do the holding for you when you want to relax in bed. You could also pick up a phone scrolling device if your phone pinky is truly bad.

“The size of your phone might also affect your hand hold, so look into something that might suit your anatomy better, like a smaller device that fits in your hand, or maybe a tablet that you can hold with two hands,” says Helfrich. Instead of toting around a big, heavy phone, look for one that’s tiny, cutesy, and demure.

Another tip? While tough, the best option is to limit your phone time or break it down into shorter 10- to 15-minute chunks. Taking frequent breaks and putting your phone down will decrease the amount of time you’re putting pressure on the area, says Helfrich. The breaks will help prevent your phone pinky from getting worse.

Will Your Phone Pinky Go Away?

How long it takes for your phone pinky to go away will depend on how long you’ve had it, says Helfrich. “If this is a recent development, making some adjustments and being mindful of prolonged use can help resolve symptoms more quickly than if this has been going on for months and months,” she says.

If you’re really worried about it — or if the dent is big enough that it inspires you to post about it on TikTok — then she recommends chatting with a physical therapist. They can suggest grip exercises and hand stretches to sort the issue out.

“This is something you definitely want to try to address before it becomes a chronic condition and more painful,” she says. “Taking frequent breaks and doing some stretches will significantly help the health of your joints.”

Source:

Christynne Helfrich, PT, DPT, OCS, physical therapist at Hinge Health