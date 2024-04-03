30 Game-Changing Items You'll Want To Buy This Spring

Chalk it up to sweet, sweet sunshine or Aries season’s impulsive energy, but there’s something about spring that makes you want to click “add to cart.” Now that you’ve stripped your bed of its extra blankets and pushed your winter coat to the back of your closet, it’s time to freshen up. Below, a team of Bustle editors and writers picked 30 new, buzzy items to consider buying this season: attention-grabbing clothing, lightweight skin care formulas, brighter home goods, and the latest in tech and wellness.

Few people feel cute after slogging through the last slushy, rainy days of winter. Get your groove back with a new shelf of products designed to give you smoother skin, perfectly soft lips, and max control over your hair.

For Taming Frizz & Flyaways

Emerging from drying winter, is your hair is in need of an overhaul? The amika Smooth Over Frizz-Fighting Hair Treatment is truly your best bet. Formulated with all hair types in mind, this in-shower treatment only needs to coat your hair for about a minute to work its magic, effectively fighting off humidity-made frizziness until your next wash.

A Perfect Pout

Deeply moisturizing and rich in full-coverage pigment, the Slim Lip Colors à la Tom Ford are not only comfortable on the lips, but have a soft, satin-inspired sheen. What's more, the thin lipstick tube offers precision akin to a lip liner for the perfect application every single time.

Hair Magic In A Bottle

In need of a total refresh for your strands, but not so into scalp-damaging aerosols? dae's Dry Shampoo is a gentle, powder-based formula that not only smells like a citrusy daydream, but instantly soaks up any unwanted oiliness towards your roots, melting into hair in an instant. And bonus: this pick adds instant volume for that just-washed, healthy hair look.

A Treat For Your Face

Treat your skin to this prickly pear seed oil and squalane-rich face oil from Keys Soulcare. It’s ultra-lightweight but doesn’t lack anything in the moisture department, either. Hello, radiant skin; goodbye, greasy pores.

A Scrub For Spring

Come springtime, your legs see sunlight again. The Josie Maran Sugar and Argan Oil Body Scrub is gentle against even the most sensitive skin, yet effortlessly sloughs away dead skin. The result is butter-smooth, ultra-hydrated skin that's ready for your shortest sundresses.

Get A Hold On Your Hair

Whether you're creating a cool girl slicked-back bun, taming flyaways, or styling your edges, the Nexxus Slick Stick Strong Hold Hair Wax is a total game-changer that makes creating on-trend 'dos a breeze. The creamy wax not only smoothly glides directly onto your hair without tugging or leaving residue, but the formula also washes away with ease.

You know what spring cleaning means: more open closet space. Put it to good use with these stylish picks. Spanning from the hyper-trendy (mesh ballet flats) to the utterly timeless (the *perfect* khaki trench coat), these six pieces are the only items you need to invest in for the coming months. Consider them your seasonal capsule wardrobe.

Cool-Girl Cargos

If your algorithm hasn’t yet sent you to the Damson Madder Leopard Cargo Pants corner of the internet, allow me to do the honors. These babies are so beloved that they sell out within minutes of each restock. (Currently, they’re only available for pre-order.) After finally getting my hands on a pair, I can confirm they’re well worth the hype. Plus, they pair well with almost every following item on this list.

Silver Statement Earrings

If you’ve been holding out on the silver trend (I’m talking to you, “I only wear gold” girlies), it’s time to finally take the leap. Spring is a particularly good time to do it because silver happens to pair incredibly well with the pastel tones the season is known for. These & Other Stories earrings feature pretty crystals to help soften silver’s inherent edginess.

An “Old Money” Trench Coat

I’ll admit I was a bit late getting in on the trench coat train — but now that I am, I literally will not shut up about it. This style, specifically, has become an overnight superstar in my wardrobe due to its rich, warm undertones and posh, oversized fit.

This Elevated Shoulder Bag

My current accessory hyper-fixation is the Michael Kors Colby. Simple but undeniably cool, this structured bag has been virtually glued to my shoulder for weeks. You wouldn’t know it just from looking at her, but this compact bag has space, with outer pockets for your keys (and lip balm and Band-Aids and hand sanitizer). It’s the ultimate spring add-on.

The Coziest Possible Crewneck

With the right fit, a quality fabrication, and a go-with-everything colorway, a good crewneck really can do it all. Pop this one on over a button-up for a dressed-down vibe, knot it around your shoulders for that “quiet luxury” look, or wear it with leggings for immediate coziness.

Mesh Flats

A few weeks ago, I saw a very stylish girl walking down the street wearing these crimson stunners, and my finger has been hovering over the “add to cart” button ever since. Designed by Proenza Schouler, these mesh flats combine one of the season’s biggest shoe trends (read: mesh) with one of the year’s most popular color trends (read: cherry red).

If the extra sunshine and longer days have inspired you to upgrade your wellness routine, there’s no shortage of things to do. You can go on longer walks, drink more water, or officially commit to fixing your bad posture once and for all. On the flip side, you might feel the urge to relax more often, and that’s OK, too. It all counts as self-care.

A New Smart Ring

If the warmer weather is coaxing you outdoors, you might as well track how far you go. While there’s always the OGs, like Fitbit and Oura, there’s a new wearable on the scene called the Evie ring. This sleek device does the usuals, like monitoring your steps, heart rate, and sleep stats, but it also has a few extra features.

Evie is the first smart ring designed to give you a holistic look at your daily wellness goals. Its app allows you to track your period so you can stay on top of your cycle and recommends customized self-care tips as it learns more about your needs. The ring itself is designed with natural daily finger swelling in mind. It has flexible metal, as well as an opening, so it’s always comfortable to wear.

A Posture-Correcting Sports Bra

If you find it impossible to sit or stand with your shoulders back, then you might want to invest in this posture-correcting bra from Forme. It’s designed to improve your body’s alignment by gently activating key muscle groups in your shoulders and back using stretchy fabric and strategically-placed panels.

Over time, wearing Forme can help you develop muscle memory, too, so that you ultimately sit, run, stand, and even sleep with better posture. As a bonus, this is a Taylor Swift fave: The singer reportedly wore the bra while training for the Eras Tour.

The Best Workout Shoe

If you want to work out like Megan Thee Stallion this spring, all you have to do is summon your inner hot girl energy. Oh, and maybe slip on a pair of Nikes. The Free Metcon 5s have extra thick soles, a foam ankle, and unique laces that work together to give you extra support.

A Relaxing CBD Soak

TBH, nothing feels better than sinking into a warm bath. It’s the most luxe way to instantly lower your stress levels, especially when you add CBD into the mix. This bath bomb soak from Homebody contains a host of soothing ingredients like chamomile, magnesium, and arnica flower, as well as a dose of CBD to relax you physically and mentally. Pour some into your tub after a tough day, a grueling workout, or whenever you’re experiencing a bout of the Sunday Scaries.

The Smartest Water Bottle

Staying hydrated is way easier said than done. If you haven’t had any luck with your Stanley, consider getting a water bottle that actually reminds you to drink. At first glance, the WaterH Boost looks like your average 32-ounce stainless steel vessel, but when you take a closer look, you’ll see that it has a little LED screen at the top.

The bottle lights up and glows to remind you when it’s time to drink. After each sip, it calculates how far you are from reaching your daily hydration goals. It works in tandem with an app that tracks all your hydration stats. The most unique feature, though, is that it says “hello” every time you open it.

Your Newest Hobby

Pickleball had a major moment last year, but the excitement is far from dying down. It’s the perfect excuse to go outside with your friends and wear a cute ’fit, and the game can be as competitive (or chill) as you like. To show up in style, bring this artsy pickleball set from Recess, which comes with two paddles, three balls, and two embroidered canvas cases.

Rethink how you use — and protect — your devices with pretty accessories and easy-to-use gadgets to make scrolling and taking pics a breeze.

Automatic Aromatherapy

Goodbye, stale winter; hello, sweet spring. With the Pura diffuser and its accompanying app, you can get the most out of your air fresheners by scheduling when your scent is diffused, how long it runs, and the strength of the fragrance. Plus, Pura-compatible inserts include scents from your fave candle brands, including Anthropologie, Homesick, and LAFCO.

A Charming Phone Strap

Your phone is already your go-to accessory, so why not treat it as such? If you’re a bit clumsy, fastening a handy phone charm that doubles as a wrist strap is the way to go so you don’t have to worry about any fatal phone drops. It’s cute, it’s functional, and it will look good if it happens to sneak into your next 0.5x selfie.

Smile-Inducing Laptop Sleeve

Your laptop cost a pretty penny. Isn’t it worth keeping clean and protected? This sleeve from Society6 is like a motivational Instagram quote come to life.

Your Own Personal Videographer

If you want to film a quick OOTD while out and about, there’s no need to prop your phone against a wall or ask a stranger for a quick pic. Instead, pop an Octobuddy on the back of your phone case and simply stick it to a surface. It has 24 suction cups that will grip onto a mirror, window, or any other smooth surface so you can step back and take a hands-free selfie.

A Portable Movie Projector

Imagine how fun it would be to show up to a party with a portable movie projector in your back pocket. This one from Kodak connects to a variety of devices using an HDMI cable, which means you can plug it into your laptop, phone, tablet, and more. It projects an HD-quality screen that can be expanded up to 100 inches. Point it at a wall to watch Netflix on movie night, or have everyone gather around and share their favorite TikToks.

Upgrade Your Bed Rot Day

It might be next-level lazy, but sometimes you really are too comfy to reach over and manually turn the pages of your book. To make it easier — and 100 times more relaxing — get yourself a remote control device, like this one from Amazon. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth so you can scroll TikTok, the Kindle app, and even Spotify. Scroll up and down, left to right, press start or pause, and adjust the volume, all without lifting a finger.

You’ve spent enough of your winter at home bed rotting, so it’s officially time to change up your routine. You can still be a homebody in the spring (no judgment here), but by picking up a few fun hosting must-haves and sprucing up your home decor, your space can feel as good as new.

A Cool Girl’s Hosting Set

Name one thing that feels more sophisticated than throwing together a grazing board at a moment’s notice. I’ll wait. As the weather gets warmer and the days get longer, serendipitous occasions to host your friends for an aperitif become more likely, so make sure you have something like this serving set from Fishwife that includes shelf-stable tinned fish, a funky serving board, and utensils aplenty.

An Ironic Throw Pillow

Throw pillows are the easiest way to add a splash of personality to your decor. With this tongue-in-cheek addition by Jonathan Adler, your space will get a touch of spunk — even better if you’re the offspring of certified nobodies.

A Kitschy Vase For The Maximalist

Kitschy food-themed home decor has been in for the past few years and doesn’t seem to be going anywhere. This vase looks like a cutesy oat milk carton. What better motivation do you need to buy yourself flowers?

A Spirits Decanter

OK, so you bought the bar cart, the bottles, and the little tchotchkes... but it doesn’t look as chic as you’d hoped. Enter: this decanter by Estelle. It’s slightly iridescent, adding a subtle shine that will make any liquor look high quality (even if it’s bottom shelf).

A Picnic Blanket For Park Days

Spring means park season is upon us, which means you need a blanket for all your time lounging al fresco. This throw from Lisa Says Gah has gorgeous imagery aptly called “Italian Summer.” Are you on the Amalfi Coast? In your local park? Who can say.