Cutting down on your screen time is always way easier said than done. Between TikTok, Instagram, and Pinterest, there’s no shortage of memes, videos, photos, and inspiration to scroll through morning, noon, and night. Add in the constant onslaught of texts from your friends and emails from work, and it’s no wonder you stare at apps for 15+ hours a day.

While all of the 12 zodiac signs have a different relationship with their phone, everyone could stand to take a social media break, touch some grass, and spend a little more time in the real world. This is especially true if you’re feeling stressed, depressed, or checked out, as these are all signs you might be on your phone too often.

How you go about taking a break can be unique to your zodiac sign, since it all depends on what part of the experience has you hooked and what you might enjoy doing instead. Some signs reach for their phone to vent or doom scroll. Others are hopelessly hooked to their perfect FYP. And some are into zoning out for hours before bed.

Feel like you need a social media detox or a little less phone time? Keep reading below for the best way to take a break from your phone, according to each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) Fiery Aries have a hard time controlling their impulses. If you see a notification pop up on your phone you’ll reach for it immediately. You’ll answer your friend, then you’ll open up TikTok, and before you know it it’s hours later. To give yourself a break, turn off your notifications — or at least take them off your lock screen. That way you’ll be able to focus on what’s in front of you instead of feeling compelled to answer every text the moment it comes through.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) Tauruses like to scroll as a low-key, low-energy way to pass the time. You love bed rotting with your FYP, but sometimes feel a bit guilty for “wasting the day.” If the guilt becomes too much and you want to take a social media break, find yourself another equally cozy hobby. Replace your daily scroll with coloring, baking, sewing, or embroidery, or get up and go for a walk. If you can make decor for your home, it’ll be even more inspiring. You are a Venus-ruled earth sign, after all.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) Geminis live life on their phone. As an air sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, you often feel powerless to put it down, especially when you’re in the grips of FOMO. The only true way to break the habit is by removing all the non-essential apps from your phone — at least for a little while. That means no TikTok, no Instagram, and no Reddit. You might also want to get rid of Pinterest, YouTube, or whatever else grabs your attention and keeps you locked in for hours. Take a mental break from the constant influx of information, and you’ll immediately see just how badly you needed it.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) If you’re a Cancer, you likely have your phone in hand all day long, especially when you’re in the mood to vent. As an emotional water sign, you like to keep tabs on what’s happening in your group chat, but you also love to let off some steam to your besties. Bad day at work? Mom said something annoying? While these things usually have you reaching for your phone, try writing your would-be texts in an actual journal instead. It’s a total win-win: You’ll get your thoughts out and you’ll decrease your screen time.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) For social, fun-loving Leos, your phone is your way of staying connected to your friend group 24/7. When you aren’t watching Instagram Stories or posting TikToks, you’re blowing up your group chat with gossip, pics of your cat, and more. This is why it’s so easy for you to spend too much time on your phone and not enough time in the real world. To take a break, make a point of planning more get-togethers and outings. See if your besties will meet you for brunch or if your BFF will be your new gym buddy. It’ll be a refreshing change of pace to see them IRL.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) As a practical earth sign, Virgo, you’ll do well with any rules you set up for yourself regarding your phone. Once you decide you need a social media detox, all you’ll have to do is set a few parameters and you’ll be good to go. To start, try scheduling phone-free hours into your evening routine. Maybe you won’t scroll while you eat dinner or once you get into bed. For a nice visual, check your Screen Time stats on your phone and set a goal to keep it below a certain number of hours per day. For extra motivation, try to beat your percentage from last week. You can also use the Downtime or App Limits features to be stricter with yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) Libras are ruled by Venus, the planet of beauty and aesthetics, which means you’re drawn to the flashy colors and engaging info on your phone. If you’re finding it tough — especially as a chatty air sign — to step away, mess up the experience by turning on the grayscale feature. Go to Settings, Accessibility, Display & Text Size, and then Color Filters. Toggle the Color Filters off and your phone will go into black and white mode. Almost immediately your TikTok FYP, texts, and fave websites will seem a lot less fun and engaging. It’s the perfect mind trick to play on yourself when you need a break.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) Scorpios love chatting with pals throughout the day, but there often comes a moment when your introverted brain becomes completely overwhelmed with the onslaught of texts, especially if you’re in a busy group chat. As a Pluto-ruled water sign, your empathy might kick in and compel you to answer every message ASAP, and before you know it you’ve spent five hours on your phone. To free yourself from the responsibility, put on Do Not Disturb. It’ll give you a much-needed breather.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Sagittarians love to stay connected and in the know, so you’ll happily stay up until dawn scrolling through posts and laughing at TikToks. As a fire sign, you also live for the constant onslaught of media that can be found in a perfectly curated FYP. It can even feel like you’re addicted at times. If you have something important to do, or if you simply want a mental break, you might need to take drastic measures and stash your cell in an, um, cell. There are lockable phone boxes available that allow you to literally lock your gadgets. If nothing else, it’ll be a visual reminder to stay off your phone until you get some sleep or complete your to-do list.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) While many people reach for their phone first thing in the morning, Capricorns really take the cake when it comes to waking up and immediately scrolling. You like to check websites, your emails, and all of your favorite apps, but deep down you know it isn’t the best way to start your day. As a busy earth sign, you honestly can’t go without your phone for too long, but you can treat yourself to a few more phone-free hours. Look for ways to rely a little less on it, maybe by using a real alarm clock instead of your phone, reading paper books instead of using your Kindle app, or jotting to-dos in a planner. It’ll be a good way to give your eyes a break from the blue light, too.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Tech-savvy Aquarians will need to beat themselves at their own game to spend less time on their phone. As a Uranus-ruled air sign, you likely have a perfectly organized home screen full of apps you open daily. There’s your Apple app you use to track your steps and the various alarm apps that keep you on schedule, but you also have all the social media apps. To break your phone habit, try moving your most-used apps off your home screen so you can scroll a bit longer to find them. Hopefully, it’ll buy you enough time to catch yourself before you open them up again. If not, download an app-blocking app that’ll freeze your faves and spare you from another eight-hour doom scroll.