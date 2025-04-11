It’s common to feel like you’re either flailing or floating through life. One minute you’re freaking out, the next you’re checking out. It’s why wellness apps are nice to have on your phone, especially when they help you feel grounded, centered, and a little less alone.

That’s what Sol is all about. This “spiritual companion” app — one with 4.9/5 stars in the Apple store — is designed to make you feel happier and more at peace with yourself by offering easy-to-use tools like mood trackers, horoscopes, and guided meditations that help you get back in touch with yourself.

It can also connect you with communities of like-minded people through a feature called Circles, as well as wellness and spiritual classes taught by experts. Ever wanted to join a “Third Eye Activation” ceremony or try hypnotherapy? Now you can.

Sol’s content combines a copious amount of information from different spiritual and wellness traditions so you can pick and choose what works for you. For example, I let Sol know that I’m inspired by mindfulness practices, and just like that I was connected to breath work, meditations, and more. Intrigued? Here’s what it was like to give Sol a try.

Fast Facts

Price: Free to use, $7.99 a month for perks like unlimited AI chat and discounts on classes

Easy to use, mood tracker, variety of information, What I don’t like: Some of the courses within the app are pricy, and there are not a ton of people in Circles

What To Know About Sol

The Sol app helps you reflect on how you feel, discover your strengths, and take good care of yourself with tools. When you sign in for the first time, you choose from various topics that interest you, like science, astrology, health, tarot, and various religions. The result is a personalized feed.

The more you scroll, read, learn, and interact with the app, the happier your “Sol” avatar becomes. This little animation smiles and glows, and serves as a nice motivation to keep coming back.

You’ll also type in your birthday to see things like your horoscope, life path number, Chinese zodiac, and other personality tidbits that help you unpack why you think, feel, and act the way you do.

Navigating The App

Sol

Today Tab

The Today tab has a personalized feed with all your interests, a calendar, daily horoscope, positive affirmations, and the holidays and astrological events happening that day. (It's always good to know when Mercury is in retrograde!)

Community Tab

Click here to join communities, aka Circles, based on your interests. Sol also lets you know who you might be compatible with within the app. You can even add them as a friend if you’d like.

Sol

Mood Journal

Click on the Sol avatar to log how you feel, post on your feed, and more. If you’re in a good mood, Sol will suggest fun activities to keep the good vibes going, like creating a vision board, saying something nice to a friend, or doodling. These suggestions pop up in a mini article that explains the benefits.

If you aren’t in a great mood, you might suggest doing a quick body scan, nostril breathing, or listening to nature sounds. If you want, you can share how you feel publicly within the app to receive support, hugs, or comments from fellow users.

Sol

Explore

Head to this tab to find courses within the app, like “The Complete Astrology Reading Course” by transformational coach Kareen Williams. You can also read articles and listen to audio that is recommended to you based on your interests.

You

Go here for the affirmations you liked and the articles you favorited. This is also where you can read more about personality based on numerology, astrology, and other ancient traditions.

Trying It Out

Sol

Since I love any app with a cute avatar, it didn’t take me long to get excited about this app. Sol glows and smiles every time you read, scroll, or do something nice for yourself, and I found it so motivating.

What I like more, though, is how personalized the app feels. Similar to the TikTok FYP page, my Sol app experience is different from anyone else’s because it’s based on what I like and who I am.

Because I like astrology, my feed reminded me that Venus is retrograde and that there’s a full moon on April 12. Since I’m into mindfulness, I also got a soothing affirmation: “I am free to forgive and release any grievances from the past.” Nice.

Sol

As someone who loves a mood tracker, I found it helpful to click on the Sol avatar throughout the day to log how I felt. On the days when I wasn’t feeling so great, it recommended ways to feel better. In a particularly stressful moment, I loved doing a quick three-minute body scan.

The app’s AI chat was also helpful. One day, I asked what to do about feeling tired, and Sol recommended activating my basal chakra — a recommendation that felt spot-on for me.

Sol

Thanks to the way it combines ancient wisdom, like Vedic astrology and numerology, I felt like the app also dug pretty deep into who I am as a person — beyond the usual sun, moon, and rising signs.

Turns out I’m a life path number 9, which means I’m compassionate, philanthropic, and generous, as well as slightly moody and impulsive at times. Good to know.

The option to join Circles was intriguing, too. I tapped Tarot Musings, a group that learns about tarot cards together, and Astrology Sanctuary, which discusses horoscopes and more.

Sol

There weren’t a ton of people in my groups— maybe because the app is newer — but many were posting quotes and affirmations and checking in, which felt cozy. It seems like a good place for me to go when my IRL friends are sick of me talking about the stars.

The Takeaway

This app has a personalized, curated vibe, and that’s something that drew me in from the jump. It’s been nice to check in each morning to see my horoscope and then pop back throughout the day to log my mood and get a few pick-me-ups as needed. Turns out that when I’m stressed or down, sometimes all I need is a quick guided meditation — and the approval of a cute avatar.