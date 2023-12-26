If you’re into astrology, it’s only a matter of time before you venture past your sun sign and dive into other areas of your birth chart, like your rising, moon, and Venus signs, to see what they reveal. From there, you might take an interest in your ruling planet — but after that, things can get pretty complex.

When you begin looking at transits, moon phases, and square and trine aspects, it’s nice to have an astrology app like Soulloop to break it all down for you. As someone who feels deeply connected to my “big three” — aka my sun, moon, and rising signs — I wanted to see what I could learn about the other areas of my astrological life, so I downloaded Soulloop for some celestial investigation.

What Is Soulloop?

Soulloop is kind of like a pocket-size wellness coach that looks at your birth chart to create a customized self-discovery journey for you to follow. You can check in with the app every day for a horoscope of sorts, and then you can use that info to move through the world more mindfully.

I’ve been using the app for a few weeks now, and not only does it offer surprisingly accurate tips and astrological readings, but it’s also helping me to go with the flow in a way that my anxious brain finds super helpful.

Life coach, author, and seasoned astrologer Priscila Lima de Charbonniéres created Soulloop as a tool to help you learn more about yourself. The platform offers a wide variety of exercises, including specialized meditations and journal prompts, that aim to make you feel more in touch with your purpose.

Soulloop can also help you connect better with others. For this function, you simply enter their birth date to receive tips for interacting with them in the most natural way. (It’s a godsend if you never seem to understand your Taurus bestie or your unpredictable Pisces mom.)

A monthly subscription to the Soulloop app costs $8.99, while an annual subscription is $30.95.

How To Use The App

When you log into Soulloop, you’ll enter your birth date, location, and time. You’ll then start at the Home tab where you’ll see your Daily Transit (your transit looks at where your ruling planet is currently located and what that means for your sign) along with a little quote of the day, sort of like a horoscope.

Daily Transit

From the Home tab, you can click “discover more transits” which will bring you to a calendar with both short- and long-term transits for your unique signs. You’ll see what’s in the cards for your zodiac sign today, as well as months — and even years — into the future.

Today, according to the app, my moon is sextile with my natal north node — and while I have no idea what that means off the top of my head, the description says it’s a good time for me to trust my emotions.

When I asked Lima de Charbonniéres to further explain transits, she said it’s similar to the tides of the ocean; your transits let you know when you’re ready to push yourself to try something new, or when it’s best to kick back and go with the flow, all based on what’s happening in the stars.

If it feels like nothing seems to be going your way on a given day, it’s likely because, astrological speaking, action is not in the cards for you, and it’d be best to wait for a more favorable moment.

Birth Chart

The app breaks down your birth chart, too, with all 12 houses listed in an easy to rea graphic, and it offers journeys and daily tips related to the planetary transits or movements within your sign so you can begin to learn more about your path and purpose.

Lima de Charbonniéres encourages you to click through and do the recommended meditations for each house as a way to open up your chakras, so you’ll feel less blocked or held back.

Journal

Soulloop also includes a Journal tab where you can keep track of your sleep, mood, stress, and dreams — all things that can impact your astrological journey.

There are personalized sleep soundtracks, too, as well breathwork and meditations that are all designed specifically for your zodiac sign by Lima de Charbonniéres.

Social

The Social tab is where you can invite friends to join you on the app so you can share your journeys on a feed, if you so choose.

Explore

There’s also an Explore tab where you’ll find more meditations, sleep soundtracks, music for your sign, guided breathwork sessions, and more info on how to use the app.

My Experience

To make the most of my experience on the app, Lima de Charbonniéres recommended that I open Soulloop every day to look at my Daily Transit, if nothing else, which she said would be a good way to understand the vibe of my day.

One Thursday, for example, I wasn’t feeling up to following through with plans, and sure enough, my Daily Transit suggested I do what was best for me that day — so I stayed home with zero guilt.

As a Scorpio, I also entered the birthdays of some of the closest people in my life to figure out how best to interact with them, and that was eye-opening, to say the least. Turns out, my Taurus BFF needs to be spoken to in “practical and creative ways,” which I interpreted to mean she appreciates the occasional funny text, but mostly prefers to chat about more concrete things, like making plans. As a 100-text-a-day Scorpio, I needed to hear that.

I also dove into some meditations, like a 7-minute Sacral Chakra Meditation, meant to stimulate my creativity. Lima de Charbonniéres told me she creates these meditations off-the-cuff, and I loved how organic it felt — kind of like I was listening to a teacher in a yoga class.

Because everything is connected and the app takes a full mind and body approach to well-being, I appreciate the other perks it has to offer, like the Sleep section. It basically feels like a self-care platform that’s more personalized to your birth chart.

The Takeaway

This app is so incredibly comprehensive. As I started to use it I kept finding more info behind every tab, so I was able to continue going deeper and deeper without running out of things to learn about myself and my sign.

It does take time to move through all the chakra meditations and to dive deeper into your journeys, which is why I plan to use the app as part of an ongoing wellness practice.

Even though I’ve only scratched the surface, I’ve already started to learn more about myself, like the fact having my third house in Scorpio means I’m a “passionate, profound, and transformational communicator” (yay!) or that my sixth house in Aquarius means I enjoy bringing like-minded people together. (My improv team will definitely laugh at that.)

I was also so surprised by how on-point the Daily Transits have been. As an astrology lover, I’m going to keep opening this app to make sure I’m flowing correctly with the energy of my day — and from there, I’ll see where else it can take me.