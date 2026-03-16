Why TikTok Says You Need To Throw A Spring Equinox Party This Friday

While you never need an excuse to see your friends, the upcoming spring equinox on March 20 is packed with party potential. Not only does it mark the first day of a new season, but it also comes with some meaningful traditions which might just inspire you to host.

On March 6, TikTok creator @storiedhosting shared get-together ideas for the month ahead, and hinted that the equinox is ideal for tea parties, cake baking, and brunch served outside. Imagine gathering your besties to make cupcakes in pastel colors or treating a friend to some bubbly on your balcony. It’s the perfect way to ring in spring.

This is also your moment to decorate a table with grocery store flowers and thrifted gingham napkins. Creator @jordynn.ann said she likes to celebrate the changing of the seasons by leaning into these seasonal decor aesthetics. To set the scene, she hung flowers from her ceiling and bought a few bouquets. Florals for spring? Groundbreaking.

Jordynn nodded to the season through her food menu too. She served fruity peach mocktails, pesto pasta salad, and roasted carrot chips. In her comments, someone said, “Omg this is my inspo for my next dinner party!” Another wrote, “So cutie!!!!”

The Spring Equinox’s Meaning

Last week, Daylight Saving Time brought more sunlight. This week, the spring equinox officially launches you out of the winter doldrums and into a sunnier season. The 2026 spring equinox — also known as the vernal equinox — occurs on March 20 at 10:46 a.m. EST.

This moment marks the astronomical event when the sun crosses directly over the earth’s equator, creating a day with equal amounts of daytime and night. It’s the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere, and the day when you can officially start to get excited for warmer weather.

For some, the spring equinox is also a pagan spiritual moment known as Ostara, which is a celebration of agriculture and renewal. You might meditate, set intentions, do some spring cleaning, eat seasonal foods, or dye eggs as a way to celebrate the return of life as the flowers bloom. In astrology, March 20 kicks off Aries season and the start of the astrological year too, so you can channel that energy and use your party as a space to talk about resolutions and goals for the astrological new year.

Of course, the spring equinox is also just a great excuse to go outside, enjoy the flowers, and soak up some vitamin D if the weather allows. Here’s how to host a spring equinox party.

Throwing A Spring Equinox Party

Choose A Venue

If it’s still chilly outside, think about hosting an indoor dinner party or brunch at home. You can have a sit-down meal, an easy breakfast, or even a few drinks on the couch. If it’s warmer, venture out for a picnic in the grass or claim a table in the park.

Buy Blooms

TikTok is full of spring equinox party ideas, and almost all of them include fresh flowers. Pick up a few stems to decorate your space. Think about hanging tulips from the ceiling, like @jordynn.ann, or popping daffodils into a vase. If you do nothing else for this party, the blooms will signal that it’s spring-themed.

Keep Decorating

For more decor, you could set a table with floral plates, gingham napkins, colorful mismatched glassware — and plenty of candles. You can also do a theme, like creator @foodiesnitch who went for “picnic meets Cinderella’s garden.” She added thrifted vases and cute ceramic figurines that she found at Goodwill. Other ideas: fairy picnic, tea party, or garden dinner.

Make Your Menu

For her spring equinox party, @foodiesnitch picked up fresh produce at a local farmer’s market. In chillier areas, you’ll find a lot of kale, collard greens, and salad mixes this time of year, as well as root vegetables like carrots, radishes, and beets.

Remember, the spring equinox is all about celebrating what’s in season. Make a beet salad with goat cheese, bake focaccia, or serve pasta. Creator @kaylaskitchandfix made honey-roasted rainbow carrots with a lemon garlic whipped ricotta. Tea party foods, like mini cucumber sandwiches and deviled eggs, are always a hit.

Floral and zesty desserts, like a lemon olive oil cake, would also fit the theme. Creator @mckenziemindfully made a strawberry-topped cake, but you could do lavender cupcakes or a cherry tart. When in doubt, a delivery pizza also works, especially if you plop edible flowers on top. You can put in as much or as little effort as you want.

Don’t Forget Drinks

This party is practically begging for a cute teapot. Brew something floral, like elderflower or hibiscus, or something bright, like mint or green tea with lemon. Lemonade is always a good choice, as are fruity cocktails like peach bellinis, blueberry gin and tonics, and sunshine sparklers.

Choose An Activity

Here’s where you can really get creative. While eating and talking totally works, it could be fun to give your guests something to do, like floral arranging. Pick up some affordable stems at Trader Joe’s and let everyone make a small bouquet.

Creator @bridaisy gathered her friends and gave each one a small instrument, like a sound bowl, so they could jam out in the park, while @solsticesisters.co played games and then talked about what they hoped the season would bring.

Suggest A Dress Code

To go the extra mile, come up with a cute dress code, like floral prints, fluffy dresses, or pastel everything. Creator @apriljxo got ready for the season with a cute pale blue dress while @foodiesnitch wore one in bright pink. Across TikTok, other posts showed flower crowns and princess-inspired outfits that all fit the springtime theme.

Send Out A Partiful

Since the spring equinox is on Fridray March 20, it makes for a perfect Friday night get-together. You could also do a bigger party on Saturday might or a brunch on Sunday. Send out some cute invites now so everyone has time to get excited — and then celebrate the season.