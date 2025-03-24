Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

This week promises to be intense, but mostly in a good way. Whether you’re talking about the future with a partner or having someone profess their love for you within hours of meeting, brace yourself for some big, bold energy.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and love this week?

“The Ace of Pentacles is a powerful omen of new beginnings and tangible growth,” says Wang. “If you’re in a relationship, this card suggests a week filled with potential for deeper commitment or a fresh chapter.”

If you’re with someone you and your partner could find yourselves chatting about future plans, whether it’s taking a trip, opening a joint bank account, or finally splurging on that big, fluffy couch you’ve been eyeballing for months.

“Remember, pentacles are all about tangible and practical matters in life,” says Wang. These chats could be intense, but they should help you feel closer, as well as excited for what’s to come.

If you’re looking for love, “this card hints at the possibility of meeting someone who could bring stability and long-term potential into your life,” says Wang. Again, since this is a grounding pentacles card, it might be someone you know at work or someone you meet online who actually has a solid plan for their life. It’ll be a breath of fresh air compared to the ones who are “open to anything.”

As you chat and go on dates, keep your eyes peeled for this type of energy. “It could be the start of something meaningful.”

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

“The Seven of Swords is a tricky card, often associated with strategy and subtlety,” says Wang. It encourages you to approach your love life in a fresh and clever way, while also keeping an eye out for hidden agendas.

“If you’re looking to attract more love, it’s time to let go of old habits or patterns that no longer serve you,” says Wang. “Be honest with yourself about what you truly want, and don’t be afraid to take a step back to reassess your approach.”

If you’re usually passive, this might mean boldly swiping with abandon. If you’re usually a go-getter, this could be your hint to lie low in the days ahead and see who comes knocking. “Sometimes, less is more,” he says. “Focus on quality over quantity in your interactions.”

Wang also reminds you to be aware of people who seem obsessed with you from the jump, as it could be a sign of love bombing. If you go on one date and someone starts talking about your wedding, view it as a red flag and take a step back. While it might seem sweet in the moment — and possibly just what you’re looking for — these lofty promises never end well. (Cut to you getting ghosted a week later.)

“For those in relationships, this card reminds you to communicate openly but tactfully, avoiding unnecessary conflicts,” he adds. “Sometimes, good intention with bad communication still hurts.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“The Eight of Cups is a card of emotional transition and introspection,” says Wang. “If you’re dating someone, they may be reflecting deeply on their feelings and the direction of your connection.”

It could be why they’ll be slow to answer texts in the days ahead or why they suddenly want answers about your commitment to the relationship. According to Wang, it’s a sign they’re wondering how much to invest emotionally. If you aren’t 100% sure about how you feel, it’s definitely time to talk.

“For those in committed relationships, your partner might be seeking more emotional fulfillment or contemplating changes to deepen your bond,” he says. To feel closer, it would be a good idea to plan a date night for later in the week.

Go somewhere quiet — and preferably dimly lit — where you can chat, connect, and enjoy each other’s company sans distractions. Use this time to check in and make sure you’re on the same page.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor

