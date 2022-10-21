With nearly 114 million views on TikTok, sound baths are one of the latest and greatest health practices to take off on social media. Stemming from a practice that originated in Tibet thousands of years ago, modern-day sound baths still hit all the right spots, especially when you’re stressed after scrolling.

A typical sound bath is an immersive, full-body, meditative experience that “bathes” you in different sounds, says Gabrielle Juliano-Villani, MSW, LCSW, a sound healer and therapist. “If you’re doing a sound bath in person, you can expect to be [in a studio] for about an hour, lying down, usually in low lights while [a practitioner plays different instruments] to facilitate healing such as gongs, Tibetan bowls, chimes, drums, crystal singing bowls, and many more,” she tells Bustle. You’ll often find pillows or blankets to help you get extra comfy.

Although many sound baths occur in yoga or meditation classes, you can also find all sorts of variations on Instagram, Youtube, and TikTok. Being there in person allows you to feel the sound waves in the room, but listening online is just as effective, says Juliano-Villani, especially if you tune in with headphones. The bowls and gongs produce long, reverberating notes that lull you into a meditative state so you can rest, reset, or focus on an intention.

A sound bath can be incredibly relaxing, but that isn’t its only benefit. Here’s what else it can do for you, as well as a few samples from TikTok.

The Benefits Of Sound Baths

A major draw is how meditative a sound bath can be. “In a sound bath, you’re typically guided by the practitioner into a meditation while lying down,” says Megan Sherer, a licensed holistic therapist and founder of The Self Care Space. You might focus on a word or the suggestion to relax your body and mind.

As the sound washes over you, it’s said to improve your mood by releasing tough emotions — and that’s also why you might see TikToks tuned to certain chakras, like the heart chakra. “The vibrations of the bowls help to dislodge stuck energy, which can lead to more clarity in your life overall,” Sherer says. You might even cry or feel super tired afterward, as your body lets go of pent-up tension.

The tones help you tap into a theta brain wave state — the brain waves that occur when you’re in a half-awake, half-asleep meditative state. “When sound bowls are played, they emit specific frequencies that entrain with your brainwaves and allow you to become more relaxed,” Sherer explains. “Theta brainwave states also allow you to reach a very creative, meditative state, which can in turn help you process emotions and imbalances in a quick and effective way.”

Not only can a theta brain wave state help improve your sleep and boost your well-being, Sherer says it’s also a way to increase levels of creativity and focus. Lots of folks “take” sound baths first thing in the morning to prep for the day, before bed as a way to wind down, or whenever they feel the need to reset.

If you’re into the idea of meditation but don’t think you’re very good at it, sound baths might be your ticket to centeredness. “Rather than giving you a melody to latch onto, the sounds should help you focus your mind and free it from trying to find a pattern in the sound,” says Brandt Passalacqua, the founder, director, and lead teacher at Breathing Deeply Yoga Therapy. “You will let go of the patterns in sounds, which will help you to release your patterns of thinking as well.”

As you kick back and listen to the interesting and unpredictable intonations, you might find that you’re actually able to relax. “If traditional meditation has been challenging for you or you struggle to sit in silence, then a sound bath could be an excellent alternative,” he tells Bustle.

Sound baths may also help you out physically. “Sound is an ancient tool, and it’s one that is easily used for mindfulness,” says Juliano-Villani. “Mindfulness is the act of being aware of the present moment without judgement. When we are practicing mindfulness, we are also in the ‘rest and digest’ response of our nervous system.” While more research is needed, sound baths are thought to help release physical tension and pain, and may improve your health by giving you an outlet for stress.

While sounds baths are considered safe, it’s good to keep in mind a few potential side effects. It’s best not to use them to treat an illness, and you may want to avoid going to a sound bath if you’re pregnant. You should also ask your doctor first if you have epilepsy or if you’re prone to headaches.

How To Do A Sound Bath At Home

While an hourlong in-person sound bath would certainly be a nice treat, there are plenty of sound baths available on TikTok, and many only last 60 seconds. The next time you’re stressed, simply pop your headphones in, listen, and see if it helps you feel more focused or refreshed.

According to Sherer, sound baths are an accessible and beneficial practice for pretty much anyone. And the more frequently you do them, the better you’ll feel. She recommends starting with 30 to 60 minutes once a week but notes that even one sound bath can be a “transformative experience.”

