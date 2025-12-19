The Spiritual Meaning Of This Year's Winter Solstice

There’s something so magical about the winter solstice. It’s often snowy and blustery outside, kind of like the setting of a movie, and because it happens in the midst of the holiday season, it also has a hint of festivity in the air. It’s why it’s the perfect time to light a candle, manifest your dreams, and indulge in a few cozy rituals.

According to Liza Spirit, a spiritual mentor and intuitive guide, the winter solstice marks the shortest day and longest night of the year. It falls on Dec. 21 and represents a turning point when darkness reaches its peak and light slowly starts to return. “It has long been recognized as a time of rest, reflection, and renewal,” she tells Bustle. Traditionally, it’s the ancient pagan holiday called Yule, a festival of light, warmth, and renewal where people gather around a “yule log.”

More importantly? It’s the day when you can finally start looking forward to seeing more of the sun. If you’re someone who hates that it gets dark at 4 p.m., this is your moment to acknowledge winter, while also looking forward to spring. Slowly but surely, you’ll notice that it’s light out just a little bit longer every evening — and that’s worth celebrating, too.

What Is The Winter Solstice?

This year, the winter solstice will happen at 10:03 a.m. EST. “At this exact moment, down to the minute, the sun will just be entering Capricorn, marking the beginning of Capricorn season,” says Danny Santos, an astrologer and spiritual healer at Santos & The Crystal Visions.

According to Spirit, the winter solstice traditionally marks a moment of pause at the end of a long year, and for many people, it’s a good time to reset. Spiritually, it’s all about introspection and reflection.

Cosmically, it’s the day when the sun reaches the lowest point in the sky. “It represents the beginning of the Earth’s departure from the darkness,” Santos says.

What’s Unique About Winter Solstice 2025?

While every winter solstice is special, 2025’s will have some extra powerful energy in the air, says Santos. On Dec. 21, the North Node will be at 11 degrees Pisces, and Pisces’s ruler, Neptune, will be at 29 degrees Pisces.

That essentially means two powerful events will merge with the frequency of enlightenment and transformation, Santos says. “It’s an incredibly potent moment filled with astrology and numerological brilliance,” he adds, making it the perfect time for manifesting and goal-setting.

Add in the fact that the winter solstice always kicks off Capricorn season, which lasts until Jan. 19, 2026, and you’ve got the setting for true success. “Capricorn energy is grounded, disciplined, and future-focused,” Spirit says. “Spiritually, it asks for responsibility with self.” It’s a good time to think about your goals and long-term visions, and how you can achieve them.

How To Celebrate Winter Solstice 2025

In the mood to embrace the solstice? “This is an ideal time for release and intentional clarity,” Spirit says. To lean into it, start by lighting a few candles, turning on your string of lights, or burning a yule log — even if it’s just one on YouTube.

To set the stage, kill the ceiling lights and bask in the glow of your candle collection, which can symbolize a quiet moment on the first day of winter, as well as the slow return of the sun. Spirit says it’s the perfect time to reflect as well, so grab a journal and think back on 2025. What were your highs? What were your lows? Jot it all down.

It’s also common to have a feast on the solstice, so think about inviting friends over for a potluck or making the biggest, best girl dinner you’ve ever had. A warm drink will also feel right, not only because of the weather, but because it represents staying warm on the darkest day.

According to Santos, the solstice is also a good time to manifest. “As this time of year is the metaphorical departure out of the darkness and into the light, I would definitely recommend brainstorming your New Year’s resolution,” he says. “Rituals around future-casting, long-term goals and plans, and dreams and ambitions are the way to go.” Lean into that Capricorn energy and envision everything you want to accomplish in 2026.

The best way to celebrate, though, is by resting. Yes, really. “The winter solstice reminds us that rest is not failure, but a preparation for the season ahead,” Spirit says. “When honored properly, this moment sets the emotional and energetic foundation for the entire year ahead.”

Sources:

Liza Spirit, spiritual mentor, intuitive guide

Danny Santos, astrologer, spiritual healer at Santos & The Crystal Visions