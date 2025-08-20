The 3 Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be A Personality Hire

Every company needs a personality hire, aka the person who almost certainly got the job because they’re funny and cool. They may know what they’re doing, and they have to answer emails just like everybody else, but their main role is to make work enjoyable.

The personality hire will crack jokes on Zoom, say hi to everyone in the office, and do things to build team morale, like scheduling pizza parties or insisting on a weekly happy hour. They’ll stand in your doorway to joke and talk about their night out, and they might even become your work best friend.

In a viral TikTok by creator @viennaayla, the personality hire is shown as someone who is often late to work, and yet, nobody seems to care. In her comments, someone said the personality hire’s role is to handle office politics. Think sweet-talking the boss or smoothing over a misunderstanding. Another wrote, “Honestly, they’re such an asset to the team,” while someone else said, “As a former personality hire, we know nothing and everything at the same time.”

When you think about it astrologically, it makes sense that certain zodiac signs would be the perfect personality hire. Here are the top three.

Gemini (May 20 - June 19)

FG Trade/E+/Getty Images

If you’re looking to spice up your office, hire a Gemini. This air sign is never going to sit at their desk or mind their own business. Instead of lying low with their headphones on, they’re up and chatting with everyone, and it’s exactly the type of energy many companies need.

Geminis have the power to bring people together. They’ll spark lively conversations in meetings, remember everyone’s birthdays, create team-building activities, and lead the charge for fun changes in the office, like casual Fridays or after-work outings. They’re impossible to embarrass and will gladly turn themselves into a one-person entertainment committee.

As a sign ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, Geminis are also the best at building relationships — and it’s often what scores them a job they might not be 100% qualified for. They’re the perfect person to put on a Zoom when you need to charm a client or to send out to build relationships. This sign can sell anything.

Libra (Sept. 22 - Oct. 21)

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Libras treat every workday like it’s a party, and that’s why every office needs one on the team. From the moment they arrive to the moment they leave, they have everyone laughing, talking, and getting along. As a chatty air sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, it’s truly the Libra’s biggest superpower.

This sign is also represented by the scales, and there’s a reason for that. They can take any tense situation and diffuse it instantly with a joke — or by wielding their charming personality. Get a Libra on the phone with an angry customer, and the issue will be fixed in no time.

As one of the friendliest members of the zodiac, a Libra will improve a work environment by being nice to everyone, and often in ways you wouldn’t normally see in the corporate world. They’ll give you a hug on your birthday, notice when you painted your nails, and cheer you on when you’re stressed. It’s just what the work world needs.

Sagittarius (Nov. 21 - Dec. 20)

Klaus Vedfelt/DigitalVision/Getty Images

Sagittarians are the most iconic personality hires. They have stories for days and a devil-may-care attitude that makes them so fun to be around, even in the stuffiest office. If a meeting starts to feel stale or a workday too stressful, this fire sign will bring levity to the situation by making everyone laugh.

This sign is also known for being optimistic, enthusiastic, and lighthearted. Their energy is a breath of fresh air, and they can handle job interviews, tense phone calls, and fraught office politics with ease. If a deadline is looming and tempers are high, a Sagittarius will remind everyone that it’s not that serious.

As a sign ruled by Jupiter, the planet of adventures, a Sagittarius is always on their own schedule. Somehow, it’s always OK. They might be late every morning, but they make up for it by bringing everyone’s go-to coffees, as well as a chipper attitude. It’s tough to stay mad at a Sag, and that’s why they’re such a good personality hire.