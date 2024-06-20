You know you’ve hit the job jackpot when you instantly bond with a work BFF. This is the person who has your back when you want to gossip or vent, and they always make work a hundred times more fun just by being themselves. A day at the office or a shift at the restaurant is never the same when they aren’t there.

The zodiac signs who have the makings of an ideal work BFF are often the ones with a take-charge attitude. This can be the OG employee who shows you the ropes and makes you feel at home on your first day. As a result, you find yourself looking for them on a regular basis whenever you need to chat or ask for advice. Before you know it you’re telling each other your deepest, darkest secrets in the break room — and the rest is history.

Good work BFFs can be the ones who don’t take things too seriously. While they’ll put on a professional face when necessary, they’re also 100% ready to take a way-too-long lunch so you can sit, chat, and vent about work-related stress. Nothing bonds two people faster than being in the proverbial weeds together, which is why some coworkers end up feeling like actual family.

Below, the three zodiac signs who will be your work BFFs, according to astrology.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

bojanstory/E+/Getty Images

Sometimes the best work friends are the ones you can lean on when you’re overwhelmed, and Cancer is always up for the job. As a water sign ruled by the moon, they’re good at detecting when you might be in desperate need of a chat. They’ll swoop in for a post-meeting debrief to ask how it went or they’ll grab your hand and drag you aside for a quick break after you’ve dealt with an OTT customer.

Cancers always know exactly what to say when tensions are high, and they’re good at expressing their feelings, too. It’ll be a relief to know you aren’t the only one who’s feeling overwhelmed, and opening up about these deeper issues is what helps you get so close.

This is also the sign who will make you feel the most welcomed when you’re new on a team. A Cancer won’t just say hi as they breeze past you in the hall. Instead, they’ll pull up a chair and eat lunch with you or take you on a tour of the office. They’re also the type to remember your coffee order so they can surprise you with a morning beverage. Cancer is extra thoughtful like that.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22)

South_agency/E+/Getty Images

If you’re feeling lost on your first day at a new job, find yourself a Virgo and latch on. This hyper-organized earth sign will have the ins and outs of the business memorized, and they always know what’s going on behind the scenes. Their personality will help you feel stable and grounded, and they’ll always have your back should things go awry.

That said, they’re also a blast to work with. While you might not think it at first, Virgos are secretly hilarious. They’ll glance at you in meetings when your boss says something ridiculous, then DM you later to gossip about it.

As a sign ruled by chatty Mercury, Virgo won’t hesitate to get your phone number or add you on Instagram. They’re quick to blur the lines between work and friendship, so it’s easy to feel close.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21)

Eleganza/E+/Getty Images

Once you get to talking, it’ll feel like you’ve known this fire sign forever. Since Sagittarius is an open book, it makes it easy to bond with them as you gab about life, worries, annoying coworkers, and everything in between. They’ll message you on Slack, pop their head over the top of a cubicle, or plop down next to you in the break room without a second thought. Their inability to be quiet is what makes them so endearing, and also what makes it easy to bond.

Sagittarius is also one of the most fun members of the zodiac, which is why they refuse to let a single workday go by without a dash of excitement. If you’re in need of a pick-me-up they’ll be at the ready to crack a joke or pull a prank. If they call out sick, you know you’ll be in for a drab day, and that’s when you’ll realize how close you’ve become.

As an adventurous sign ruled by outgoing Jupiter, Sagittarius won’t take no for an answer when it comes to happy hour, and that’s often when the true bonding begins. Before you know it you’ll be clinking glasses on a patio like you’ve been besties for years.