When people look back on 2025 beauty, what will the era be typecast as? Probably a year defined by its in-betweenness. Oh, and blush blindness.

After the whiplash of early-2020s E-girl makeup followed by a couple of years of stricter “clean girl” minimalism, beauty trends finally seemed to settle into a middle ground. Makeup leaned into diffusion: toasted neutrals, smudged micro-wings, bitten lips, and frosted lids that read more like a cool-toned sheen than chunky glitter. Hair and nails followed suit. Brows got fluffier, lashes went practically ghost, and soap nails proved that the best manicures might actually be the simplest.

It wasn’t about minimalism, exactly — it was about intent. If 2020 was all about lockdown boredom turned maximalist chaos and 2023 felt borderline sterile, this year landed squarely in the pocket of texture, technique, and soft-focus finishes — with a lot of blush on top.

Consider this your Spotify Wrapped: beauty edition — a look at the trends that defined 2025 and are most likely to stick around.

1 Toasted Makeup Instagram / @jastookes The “toasted” look took over this summer and hasn’t slowed down since. As winter rolls around, warm taupes, beige blushes, and brown-lined lips are everywhere. The vibe? Diffused and slightly sun-kissed — an easy way to bring a little warmth back to your cold-weather skin, no vacation necessary.

2 Side Parts Instagram / @brycescarlett This year, Gen Z waved the white flag: side parts came back with a flippy vengeance. But the 2025 version wasn’t the emo swoop of yore. It’s a relaxed bend that frames the face, creates movement, and instantly adds polish to even the bounciest blowout.

3 Bitten Lips Instagram / @farahomidibeauty The bitten lip effect became 2025’s flirtiest cheat code — think soft stain in the center, blurred edges, and a slightly matte finish. It’s equal parts innocent and sexy, like you were just kissing under the mistletoe or sipping too much red wine.

4 Ghost Lashes Instagram / @kyliejenner The trend that no one saw coming? Mascara that doesn’t look like mascara. Ghost lashes gave barely-there definition with clear gels, brown tints, and whisper-thin coats. It’s the ultimate stealth glam, and if King Kylie is giving up her falsies, you know it’s legit.

5 Babydoll Blush Instagram / @paintedbyesther This year was all about blush blindness — and on top of that, super high placement. Rouge landed practically under the eyes, bringing a youthful lift that feels like contour is getting swapped out for color.

6 Soap Nails Instagram / @victoriabeckham As makeup moved away from the clean girl aesthetic, manicures got decidedly more minimal this year. The final form? Soap nails — sheer, milky nudes with a glossy top coat that looks squeaky clean. They proved that manicures have become more about texture and finish than statement color or 3D art.

7 Siren Eyes Instagram / @tuddynana 2025 wasn’t quite ready for the return of a full cat eye, so the compromise became smudged micro-wings á la the siren eye trend. Softly elongated corners and blurred grungy liner offered lift without the severity of a sharp flick, giving eye makeup a quietly dramatic but lived-in update.

8 ’80s Brows Instagram / @charli_xcx After (what felt like) a long run of the laminated look, brows finally loosened up this year. The 2025 brow was big, fluffy, and slightly unmanicured in an ’80s supermodel way. Bonus points if you can channel Brooke Shields’ signature brow cowlick — the “browlick” — as seen on Charli XCX.

9 Frosted Lids Instagram / @davidrazzano Silvery and pastel shimmers dominated lid space this year, offering a modern take on the Y2K frost everyone was secretly missing. Lightweight creams and high-shine powders created a cool-toned gleam that felt fresh amid all the warm neutrals elsewhere. And thankfully, it’s not the chunky glitter of the 2010s — this micro-shimmer feels more luminous, refined, and genuinely timeless.