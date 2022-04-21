From regencycore to the coquette aesthetic and the “clean girl” look, TikTok has introduced the world to so many style movements it feels impossible to keep track. Currently, there’s another noteworthy trend on the rise: the e-girl aesthetic (short for electronic girl), a term you might recognize from Doja Cat’s e-girl makeup tutorial.

If you’re unfamiliar, the e-girl look is essentially a mismatch of trends pulled from pastel goth, anime, and indie sleaze styles — the result of which is rather reminiscent of Tumblr circa the late 2000s and early 2010s. And one of its most standout features is the e-girl hairstyle: think two-toned hair colors, pastel shags, and heavily accessorized Y2K-inspired hairstyles, all juxtaposed with ultra soft glam.

“The e-girl look is very cutesy,” says Lauren Milici, digital trends expert and entertainment writer at GamesRadar+ and Total Film. She describes the standard e-girl makeup as having blush on the nose, white eyeliner to make the eyes look bigger, and overlining the upper lip for a “pouty” appearance. As for why it’s so popular? It’s super versatile. “People are able to adapt it to their vibe, whether it’s gothy or bright,” she says. And contemporary TikTok can’t get enough of it: #egirl and #egirls have amassed a combined 19.3 billion views on the platform.

Feeling inspired? Read on for 11 trending hairstyles that’ll help unleash your inner e-girl.

1 ’90s Pigtails Instagram.com/emmalangevinxo Since the e-girl aesthetic is all about everything “cute,” it’s only logical that one of the most popular hairstyles would pull its inspiration from ultimate cute girl icon Baby Spice with ’90s-era pigtails.

2 Dip-Dyed Pastels Instagram.com/makhyli While pastel hair is an e-girl trademark, you can opt for a more subtle taste of the trend by dip-dyeing your tips à la Avril Lavigne. The end result is just as edgy as if you dyed your whole head.

3 Bold Money Pieces Instagram.com/Abbyroberts For another way to rock just a pop of color, try a bright, face-framing money piece — think Bella Hadid’s copper-hued highlights. A little bit of color can go a long way.

4 Grunge Buns Instagram.com/nyane Nicknamed “grunge buns,” this half-updo is easy to style, works with all hair types, and has been spotted on practically every e-girl imaginable.

5 Wolf Cuts Instagram.com/DanielleMarcan The wolf cut, which is essentially a mullet and shag combo, is both edgy and chic — and it’s a look e-girl queen Billie Eilish has recently sported... so it’s a prime example of the aesthetic.

6 Statement Braids Instagram.com/pattyeffinmayo E-girls also love statement braids. You can clip in extensions for extra length or simply braid your natural hair and tie colorful tinsel or string (or any accessory) throughout for a bold Y2K aesthetic.

7 Baby Buns Instagram.com/ee1yse Sleek buns are forever chic, but for a more Y2K-style e-girl look, go with baby buns, a miniature version that’s customizable — wear them as a single bun or cover your head in them for ultimate cutesy vibes.

8 Curtain Bangs Instagram.com/georgiamayjagger If you’re looking for some fringe, you could get some ultra-chic curtain bangs (another look sported by Billie Eilish). The face-framing chop is still edgy, but not too dramatic, and looks good no matter the hair color or texture.

9 Two-Toned Shags David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Shags reign supreme in the land of e-girls, and so too do two-toned hair colors. Reminiscent of Cruella DeVille’s iconic ‘do, the look leans more into the “goth” side of pastel goth — and it’s just as legendary as the character who made it famous. (Wait, so was Cruella an e-girl?)

10 Bubble Braids Instagram.com/afiya_muir Bubble braids, and their close cousin the bubble pony (as seen on Euphoria) are shockingly easy to style: All you need are a handful of rubber bands. Plus, they can be accessorized according to your mood, so while the style is simple, it’s still show-stopping (and Gigi Hadid and Olivia Rodrigo-approved).