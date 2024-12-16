Addison Rae Just Made Hot Pink Nails Winter-Appropriate

Addison Rae isn’t one to stick to the status quo. Just take a look at her vintage cone bra and mid-rise panty ’fit at the 2024 VMAs red carpet, or the fact that she wore a summery, mermaidcore seashell purse in the middle of October.

Now, the eclectic “Diet Pepsi” singer has just rocked what was 2023’s hottest color on her nails — and it is seriously unexpected for winter ’25.

Addison Rae’s Hot Pink Manicure

On Dec. 15, Rae posted a series of photos to Instagram with the fitting caption “being beautiful and free.”

While the first image is a blurry shot of her pink-colored lips, she also shared her similarly-hued hot pink nails pressed against her glamorous white fur coat. The overall vibes are clearly wintery — though with a nostalgic twist.

For a refresher: 2023 was the undisputed year of Margot Robbie’s Barbie. Because of the film’s influence, shades of pink polish reigned — with pink chrome nails in particular dominating the winter 2024 trends.

While bright pink manicures are not exactly trending this winter, Rae has proven time and again that she isn’t one to follow the norm.

The Opposite Is Trending For Winter

The “Aquamarine” singer’s recent mani may be warm, vibrant, and Barbie doll-coded — but the exact opposite is trending for winter ’25.

“For winter 2025, we will start to see cooler-toned and darker manicures,” Deborah Lippmann, a manicurist and founder of her eponymous nail care brand, previously told Bustle. “We are already starting to see brown shades, but rich blues will be thrown into the mix as well.”

Nail aficionado Hailey Bieber is a fan of both cool-toned shades, having sported dark espresso and deep sapphire blue on her tips in recent months.

Similarly, icy looks associated with the “ice princess” aesthetic are on the rise, with sparkling silver eyeshadow moments and cool girl frosted manicures taking centerstage for the months ahead. Both have formally replaced warmer-toned “latte makeup” and “cinnamon spice” nail art that recently dominated.

In other words: warmer tones (like bright pink) are *so* last year — but Rae proves that true style is all about doing things because you like it, regardless of what’s current.