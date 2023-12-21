December is (almost) but a memory, with Christmas only a few short days away. Evidently, Beyoncé is very much in the holiday spirit, adding an unexpected detail onto her already-festive red French tip nails.

In a carousel of photos on Instagram, Bey is pictured in an all-black-everything ’fit. With her hair covered in a skin-tight hood, two softly waved tendrils in her freshly dyed platinum blonde shade framed her face.

Beyoncé’s look was effortlessly chic — but it was truly her red mani-pedi and matching red velvet lipstick that took center stage.

Beyoncé’s Santa Hat Nail Art

On lengthy, almond-shaped nails, Beyoncé paired the traditional sheer pink polish base of a French manicure with a bright red color for the French tip. Adding a Christmas-themed detail to each of her thumbs, she transformed each scarlet tip into an adorable Santa hat design.

Alongside glamorous glitter polish, shades of glossy black, and minimal neutral shades, celebrity manicurist Julie Kandalec recently told Bustle that red is amongst the hottest nail polish colors for the 2023 holiday season. Take a page out of Bey’s book, and try the vivid shade in lieu of a traditional white tip next time you get a French manicure.

Her Cherry Red Pedicure

Keeping her pedicure elegant and bright for the upcoming holiday season, Bey painted her toes in a matching cherry red polish shade. The reminder? You can never go wrong with a “red nail theory” mani-pedi moment.

As for some other A-listers who have gone for the classic pedi, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, and Margot Robbie recently showed off their vivid red toenail polish.

Holiday-Ready Ruby Red Lips

Tapping the same exact scarlet red used on the “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” singer’s tips and toes, Beyoncé swiped her lips with a velvety matte shade of lipstick. Finishing off the look, she kept her eye makeup subtle and subdued, lightly dusting soft neutral eyeshadow shades along her lids.

Yet another star who has worn a similar red pout in recent months is Selena Gomez, instead pairing the bold lip color with graphic eye makeup that was even bolder.