On the evening of Dec. 6, Taylor Swift attended the premiere of Poor Things at New York City’s DGA Theater.

Embracing the upcoming Reputation era, with side-swept bangs and all, Swift paired an ankle-grazing black dress with classic peep-toe heels and a black coat chicly hanging off of her bare shoulder.

During a visit to the city back in Oct., Swift painted her nails with a metallic navy blue nail polish that served up big “Midnights” energy. This time around, however, she opted for a festive chrome manicure that put her holiday spirit on full display.

Taylor’s Red & Green Chrome Nails

Stepping out in Manhattan, not too far from the Rockefeller Center’s larger-than-life Christmas tree, Swift looked chic and holiday-ready.

Carrying a constellation-adorned golden clutch reminiscent of Grand Central’s ceiling, the “Welcome To New York” singer’s festive nails were on full display. With every other short tip painted a shade of emerald green or ruby red, each nail had a mirror-like chrome finish.

The look is basically like Christmas in a manicure.

Go Chrome Or Go Home

ICYMI, chrome nails have become the go-to mani move for Hollywood’s most notable faces.

Case in point? Jennifer Lopez’s golden nails, Beyoncé’s XXL gunmetal stiletto nails, Hailey Bieber’s chocolate chrome mani, and Dua Lipa’s disco ball silver set are only a few of the recent standouts.

If there were any doubts that 2023 was the year of chrome, Swift is ending the debate with her holiday-inspired nails.

Paint It Red

While Swift’s mani was metallic and Christmas-inspired, the artist opted for a classic cherry red pedicure, matching her scarlet toes to her signature vivid red lips.

Left On Red: “The enduring allure of deep red nails remains popular because it exudes a sense of confidence, sophistication, and timelessness.” — JINsoon’s founder, Jin Soon Choi, on nail polish color trends for winter 2024

Swift is the latest to rock the red nail trend, but other celebrities have jumped on it, too. Most recently, Camila Cabello shared her cherry red pedicure on Instagram, and not long before that, Kylie Jenner painted her nails a similar shade, exclaiming that “its red szn.”