Billie Eilish Just Hard Launched A Massive Back Tattoo

When it comes to Billie Eilish’s tattoos, the star has proven to be quite private with much of her ink. In turn, she has slowly revealed bits of her body art — including a dragon that spans from her lower stomach to her upper thigh, as well as delicate fairies on her left hand.

As of late, the artist has become a fan of hard launching even the most intimate of ink by way of pictures on the ‘gram.

In June of this year, a sweet snap of a joy-filled, bikini-clad Eilish revealed that she inked her last name on her chest’s solar plexus in gothic lettering. On Oct. 19, however, she shared a rare photo of her bare back, with a large spine tattoo that extends from her neck down to her lower back.

Billie Hard Launches A Back Tattoo

While a bit veiled by smudged ink — indicating that the outline of the tattoo was newly adorned — Eilish’s back tattoo is graphic, and a bit gothic, too. Inked by Matias Milan, whose portfolio of work largely consists of this bold, almost splattered signature style, the black ink tattoo is in line with Eilish’s current collection of bold body art.

ICYMI, Eilish first teased the very top of her new ink, largely hidden behind her black tee, in a Sept. 20 Instagram carousel. As opposed to the full reveal, the tattoo is pictured fully colored in.

New Ink. New Hair. New Era.

With her oversized back tattoo a clear indicator that Eilish is in her boldest era yet, her recent (and current) hair color further cements the sentiment.

A clear reference to the earliest chapter of her career, when her hair’s roots were a neon slime green, the “What Was I Made For?” singer made a major hair change in early August of this year. With her mid-length hair a raven black hue, her roots were dyed a vibrant red velvet color. Next to A-listers like Megan Fox and Dua Lipa, the sultry shade is on the rise.

Code Red: Eilish No. 3 Is Coming

Aside from her fiery red hair and the frequent red-filled carousels shared on her Instagram, Eilish shared that her third fragrance is dropping this November. While the first bust-shaped bottle was an all bronze hue and the second was a gunmetal silver, the upcoming limited-edition perfume is a deep metallic red.

As for the featured notes? A few cherry emojis in her post’s caption may indicate that the seductive, on-trend fruit is prominently featured.